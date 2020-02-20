W Cape suicides more prevalent among 20 to 30-year-olds - report
This week also saw the release of a report titled Western Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report.
The report found that this province has the highest prevalence of mental illness in the country.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Western Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report which takes a closer look at the health and wellness in the Cape Province. It found the Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in the country.
People dying early has decreased by 17% between 2009 and 2016 figures.Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
There are fewer people dying prematurely now, she explains.
But with the increase in the Western Cape population, now sitting at about 6.7 million, the decrease may not seem visible.Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
She says the report did not look at teen suicide specifically.
But regarding mental health, we have seen it increasing, but not necessarily according to the age group, with suicide possibly being a proxy for mental illness.Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
It appears more prevalent in 20 -30-year-olds, she adds.
She says substance abuse is a key issue and may be a contributing factor towards issues around mental health.
In the Western Cape, suicides made up 11% of injury deaths - 1.5% of all deaths.
Please contact Suicide Crisis Line 0800 567 567 or SADAG if you need help.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Piet Rampedi won't be retracting 'paedophile' claims against Jacques Pauw
Sunday Independent journalist Piet Rampedi was given 24 hours to retract and apologise for claiming that Jacques Pauw is a 'molester'.Read More
Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder
The Limpopo man is appearing in court on four charges of murder and will be remanded in custody.Read More
Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green
Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.Read More
Missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found dead
Police said that the 8-year-old's body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night.Read More
Cape learners warned that violence, crime and ill-discipline won't be tolerated
The provincial head of education, Brian Schreuder, says a total of 132 pupils were expelled from Western Cape schools in 2019.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?
Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.Read More
An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained
The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down.Read More
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.Read More
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development
Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.Read More
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction
Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US.Read More
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.Read More
Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum
Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.Read More
Drowning in debt? Two legal ways of clawing your way out of bondage…
South Africans are getting deeper into debt. Ismail Lagardien interviews Sylvia Walker, a financial planner.Read More