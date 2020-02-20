W Cape suicides more prevalent among 20 to 30-year-olds - report

This week also saw the release of a report titled Western Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report.

The report found that this province has the highest prevalence of mental illness in the country.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Western Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report which takes a closer look at the health and wellness in the Cape Province. It found the Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in the country.

People dying early has decreased by 17% between 2009 and 2016 figures. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

There are fewer people dying prematurely now, she explains.

But with the increase in the Western Cape population, now sitting at about 6.7 million, the decrease may not seem visible. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says the report did not look at teen suicide specifically.

But regarding mental health, we have seen it increasing, but not necessarily according to the age group, with suicide possibly being a proxy for mental illness. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

It appears more prevalent in 20 -30-year-olds, she adds.

She says substance abuse is a key issue and may be a contributing factor towards issues around mental health.

In the Western Cape, suicides made up 11% of injury deaths - 1.5% of all deaths.

Please contact Suicide Crisis Line 0800 567 567 or SADAG if you need help.

