Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
A message is circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Dean Koontz predicted Covid-9 (coronavirus) in his novel “The Eyes of Darkness”.
A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/bjjqq6TzOl— Nick Hinton (@NickHintonn) February 16, 2020
In the book, Koontz makes references to a man-made biological weapon originating in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-9 outbreak.
Another American author, Sylvia Browne, supposedly also foretold covid-19 in her 2008 novel “End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World”.
In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments…passage from "End of Days"
Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, to bust some myths.
-
Was covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
-
In the “The Eyes of Darkness” the “Wuhan-400” has a 100% fatality rate. What is covid-19’s fatality rate?
There’s nothing to suggest that this was created in a lab by humans… About 2% of people infected have died… it’s very far from the 100% talked about in the novel.Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, National Institute for Communicable Disease
It’s droplet-spread… stay away from sick people… stay away from work and wash your hands regularly…Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, National Institute for Communicable Disease
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
