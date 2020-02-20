'Independent Media staff on Ayo's payroll' - Survé reportedly rerouting PIC cash
It's understood that Survé’s embattled businesses have quietly been rerouting money scored from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to apparently pay Independent newspapers’ staff.
It appears that Survé's Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (which owns a large stake of Independent Media) has been benefitting from the R4.3 billion that the PIC invested in his other company, Ayo Technology Solutions in 2017.
AmaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg reports that Ayo has started using some of the PIC cash to cover some of Independent's expenses.
Van Rensburg says there is an "incestuous relationship" between Survé's embattled businesses, although they are completely unrelated.
The only common denominator is that Survé is a direct shareholder in both companies.
However, there is no obvious justification for Ayo to bail out Independent, Van Rensburg explains.
Payroll documents show that more than 40 employees of Independent were being paid through Ayo last year.
Van Rensburg says it seems Survé is trying to avoid incurring more debt while the PIC threatens to claw back all the cash invested in Ayo.
Iqbal Survé’s main assets which he is known for is Independent newspapers. He bought the company with a loan from the PIC in 2013.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
The problem is he can't pay that debt, he has already defaulted on it.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
He's sitting with R600 million that he owes PIC. For the last two years, he has tried very hard to get the PIC to give him more money with which to pay the PIC back. It amounts to getting your debt erased.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
Since the PIC gave Ayo Technology Solutions R4 billion, we've seen Ayo conduct transactions that benefit other Survé companies.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
Ayo Technology Solutions has also spent some of that PIC money to start supporting Independent.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
It's been a rumour for some time. We now have natural payroll documents that show that Independent staff are sitting on Ayo's payroll.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
Ayo and Independent are completely separate entities. There's no defensible reason why they should be involved with each other's businesses really.Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane
Listen to the full reportage on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Hundreds of CT workers march to demand reliable public transport
Hundreds of people are marching through the city centre demanding that the government fix the country’s public transport system.Read More
Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO
"Lots of mining execs will be envious. The company is in such a strong financial position," says Ed Stoddard (Thomson Reuters).Read More
Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green
Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.Read More
'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies
You may not have heard of Larry Tesler, an icon of early computing, but you use his inventions every day of your life.Read More
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.Read More
Meet the Black Management Forum's New President
The newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is Andile Nomlala.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps
Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the worldRead More
Annual consumer price inflation shot up at a rate of 4.5% - should we worry?
Annual consumer price inflation increased at a faster rate of 4.5% in January, compared to 4% in December.Read More
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King
South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise.Read More