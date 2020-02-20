[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian
The Justice Minister Ronald Lamola was once Malema's deputy in the ANC Youth League. Now they are pitted against one another in the National Assembly.
Watch the video below as Lamola tells off Malema.
#SONADEBATE2020 #SONA— Cyril Ramaphosa /Thabo Mbeki (@Safricansfirst) February 19, 2020
Minister Lamola is on FIRE!! This is the type of content I want to see coming from the ANC young generation, ANC needs to cultivate this products. Very articulate and smart chap pic.twitter.com/yPNpiaBk1J
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman with Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
