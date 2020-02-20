[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The vulnerability of the girl child in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucy Jameson - Senior Advocacy Co-Ordinator at Children'S Institute At Uct
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:10
Cape Town refugee verification process finally begins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ghalib Galant - Right2Know and More Than Peace
Today at 16:20
Birth Options Midwifery Team closing down practice end July 2020.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glynnis Garrod - Co-founder of Right To Birth SA
Today at 16:55
Award-winning dental care programme aims to help more children with special needs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Magandhree Naidoo - UWC lecturer who heads up the project
Today at 17:05
SONA debate 2020: Cyril replies.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Stormers against the Jaguares on Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
The 10 year wine report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christian Eedes - Editor at Wine Magazine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Piet Rampedi won't be retracting 'paedophile' claims against Jacques Pauw Sunday Independent journalist Piet Rampedi was given 24 hours to retract and apologise for claiming that Jacques Pauw is a 'molest... 20 February 2020 2:15 PM
Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery. 20 February 2020 12:43 PM
W Cape suicides more prevalent among 20 to 30-year-olds - report W Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report released this week shows province has highest prevalence of mental illness in country. 20 February 2020 8:25 AM
Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies in her delinquincy case that she heard about Zuma's alleged role via media reports. 20 February 2020 1:47 PM
[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian Ronald Lamola spoke in Parliament on Wednesday during the post-Sona debates and took aim at EFF's leader Julius Malema. 20 February 2020 10:17 AM
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO "Lots of mining execs will be envious. The company is in such a strong financial position," says Ed Stoddard (Thomson Reuters). 20 February 2020 12:48 PM
'Independent Media staff on Ayo's payroll' - Survé reportedly rerouting PIC cash A report by AmaBhungane has uncovered how Iqbal Survé has been redirecting PIC funding to keep Independent Media afloat. 20 February 2020 12:26 PM
'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies You may not have heard of Larry Tesler, an icon of early computing, but you use his inventions every day of your life. 20 February 2020 11:59 AM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb. 20 February 2020 10:50 AM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian

20 February 2020 10:17 AM
by
Tags:
EFF leader Julius Malema
Lamola
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
Ronald Lamola spoke in Parliament on Wednesday during the post-Sona debates and took aim at EFF's leader Julius Malema.

The Justice Minister Ronald Lamola was once Malema's deputy in the ANC Youth League. Now they are pitted against one another in the National Assembly.

Watch the video below as Lamola tells off Malema.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman with Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:


More from Politics

dudu myeni

Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment

20 February 2020 1:47 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies in her delinquincy case that she heard about Zuma's alleged role via media reports.

Read More

MashabaInAlex0700

'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team

19 February 2020 2:52 PM

Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.

Read More

Juju

'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July'

19 February 2020 2:03 PM

Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend.

Read More

malemavoting-2png

ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

19 February 2020 2:01 PM

Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife.

Read More

natasha-mazzone-screengrabpng

Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action

19 February 2020 11:09 AM

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped.

Read More

191114-philippi-horticulturjpg

Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development

19 February 2020 9:02 AM

Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.

Read More

Malema sona 2020

Gender-based violence used for political point scoring in Parliament

19 February 2020 7:52 AM

On Tuesday during the Post-Sona debate, Parliament devolved into chaos as MPs threw allegations of domestic abuse at one another.

Read More

20190123-fw-de-klerk-jpg

FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner

18 February 2020 1:45 PM

Former TRC Commissioner Yasmin Sooka describes FW de Klerk's 1997 appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Read More

d5ppf17xsaaxtwtjpg

'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes'

18 February 2020 1:20 PM

Sakeliga's CEO Piet Le Roux says it is opposing the EFF's ConCourt bid to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional.

Read More

andrewjpg

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution

18 February 2020 1:10 PM

To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.

Read More

