UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

The UK will no longer accept immigrants who do not speak fluent English or possess a specific, registered skill.

It is introducing a points system to “rectify” the “distortion” caused by the freedom of movement under the European Union.

To work in the UK, you now must have a job lined up, before arrival, that pays at least R495 762 per year.

There’s now no path for self-employed people to come into the UK.

Refilwe Moloto asked Xpatweb’s Marisa Jacobs to explain what this means for South Africans hoping to live and work in the UK.

Xpatweb specialises in work permits and emigration solutions.

… harshly hit by this includes social care workers… Most earn below the [R495 762 per year] threshold, it’ll be impossible for them to get a permit… the construction industry… workers such as healthcare assistants, porters… they’ll no longer qualify for resident’s permits in the UK. Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility - Xpatweb

It’s just not going to be possible [to do waitering, au pairing, farm work, etc.] … Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility - Xpatweb

Nursing is on the critical skills list… Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility - Xpatweb

