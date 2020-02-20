UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate
The UK will no longer accept immigrants who do not speak fluent English or possess a specific, registered skill.
It is introducing a points system to “rectify” the “distortion” caused by the freedom of movement under the European Union.
To work in the UK, you now must have a job lined up, before arrival, that pays at least R495 762 per year.
There’s now no path for self-employed people to come into the UK.
Refilwe Moloto asked Xpatweb’s Marisa Jacobs to explain what this means for South Africans hoping to live and work in the UK.
Xpatweb specialises in work permits and emigration solutions.
… harshly hit by this includes social care workers… Most earn below the [R495 762 per year] threshold, it’ll be impossible for them to get a permit… the construction industry… workers such as healthcare assistants, porters… they’ll no longer qualify for resident’s permits in the UK.Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility - Xpatweb
It’s just not going to be possible [to do waitering, au pairing, farm work, etc.] …Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility - Xpatweb
Nursing is on the critical skills list…Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility - Xpatweb
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Hundreds of CT workers march to demand reliable public transport
Hundreds of people are marching through the city centre demanding that the government fix the country’s public transport system.Read More
Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO
"Lots of mining execs will be envious. The company is in such a strong financial position," says Ed Stoddard (Thomson Reuters).Read More
Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green
Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.Read More
'Independent Media staff on Ayo's payroll' - Survé reportedly rerouting PIC cash
A report by AmaBhungane has uncovered how Iqbal Survé has been redirecting PIC funding to keep Independent Media afloat.Read More
'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies
You may not have heard of Larry Tesler, an icon of early computing, but you use his inventions every day of your life.Read More
Meet the Black Management Forum's New President
The newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is Andile Nomlala.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps
Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the worldRead More
Annual consumer price inflation shot up at a rate of 4.5% - should we worry?
Annual consumer price inflation increased at a faster rate of 4.5% in January, compared to 4% in December.Read More
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King
South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.Read More
W Cape suicides more prevalent among 20 to 30-year-olds - report
W Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report released this week shows province has highest prevalence of mental illness in country.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction
Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US.Read More
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.Read More
Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum
Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.Read More
Drowning in debt? Two legal ways of clawing your way out of bondage…
South Africans are getting deeper into debt. Ismail Lagardien interviews Sylvia Walker, a financial planner.Read More