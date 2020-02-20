Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green

Feel guilty about shopping online because of the plastic packaging your order arrives in?

Cape Town-based company Mielie Mailer is on a mission to help solve the plastic waste problem in the shipping and courier industries.

Image credit: mieliemailer.com

Co-founder Trent Pike explains that their courier bags are made out of a blend of polymers and corn starch made from agricultural waste.

This waste is primarily corn, or mielies, fermented in a controlled environment.

From there you have the building blocks to build a 'plastic' polymer with the same properties as plastic in terms of strength but not the same properties in terms of longevity. Trent Pike, Co-founder - Mielie Mailer

Image credit: mieliemailer.com

Trent says Mielie Mailer aims to solve the problem of plastic waste landing up in the oceans with its internationally certified, biodegradable and compostable product.

There are a hundred-million of those plastic courier satchels distributed in South Africa annually Trent Pike, Co-founder - Mielie Mailer

In South Africa the solutions are few and far between. Businesses need to step up and come to the batting plate and create solutions. Trent Pike, Co-founder - Mielie Mailer

Production is well on track - Pike says the company has already partnered with ecommerce platform HomeChoice and payment system Yoco.

Currently the bags are manufactured in China for practical reasons, but Mielie Mail's five-year road map prioritises switching production to South Africa.

Climate change and the plastic crisis cannot wait. Trent Pike, Co-founder - Mielie Mailer

Find out more about Mielie Mailer and its aligned tree planting initiative on its website.

For more from Pike, listen to the conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies: