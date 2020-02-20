'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies

It’s thanks to Larry Tesler’s many innovations that personal computers became simple to use.

Tesler studied computer science at Standford when only a handful of people owned one.

He specialised in “user interface design” and created the humble yet eminently useful “cut, copy and paste” while working for Xerox in the early 1970s.

Steve Jobs nabbed him for Apple where he spent 17 years and eventually became “Chief Scientist”.

The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him. Photo credit: Yahoo CC-By-2.0 https://t.co/MXijSIMgoA pic.twitter.com/kXfLFuOlon — Xerox (@Xerox) February 19, 2020

Rest in peace, Tesler!