Today at 15:20
The vulnerability of the girl child in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucy Jameson - Senior Advocacy Co-Ordinator at Children'S Institute At Uct
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:10
Cape Town refugee verification process finally begins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ghalib Galant - Right2Know and More Than Peace
Today at 16:20
Birth Options Midwifery Team closing down practice end July 2020.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glynnis Garrod - Co-founder of Right To Birth SA
Today at 16:55
Award-winning dental care programme aims to help more children with special needs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Magandhree Naidoo - UWC lecturer who heads up the project
Today at 17:05
SONA debate 2020: Cyril replies.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Stormers against the Jaguares on Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
The 10 year wine report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christian Eedes - Editor at Wine Magazine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies

20 February 2020 11:59 AM
by
Tags:
Apple
Steve Jobs
Larry Tesler
copy and paste
cut copy and past
xerox
early computing
early computers
user interface
You may not have heard of Larry Tesler, an icon of early computing, but you use his inventions every day of your life.

It’s thanks to Larry Tesler’s many innovations that personal computers became simple to use.

Tesler studied computer science at Standford when only a handful of people owned one.

He specialised in “user interface design” and created the humble yet eminently useful “cut, copy and paste” while working for Xerox in the early 1970s.

Steve Jobs nabbed him for Apple where he spent 17 years and eventually became “Chief Scientist”.

Rest in peace, Tesler!

20 February 2020 11:59 AM
by
Tags:
Apple
Steve Jobs
Larry Tesler
copy and paste
cut copy and past
xerox
early computing
early computers
user interface

