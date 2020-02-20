'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies
It’s thanks to Larry Tesler’s many innovations that personal computers became simple to use.
Tesler studied computer science at Standford when only a handful of people owned one.
He specialised in “user interface design” and created the humble yet eminently useful “cut, copy and paste” while working for Xerox in the early 1970s.
Steve Jobs nabbed him for Apple where he spent 17 years and eventually became “Chief Scientist”.
The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him. Photo credit: Yahoo CC-By-2.0 https://t.co/MXijSIMgoA pic.twitter.com/kXfLFuOlon— Xerox (@Xerox) February 19, 2020
Rest in peace, Tesler!
More from Business
Hundreds of CT workers march to demand reliable public transport
Hundreds of people are marching through the city centre demanding that the government fix the country’s public transport system.Read More
Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO
"Lots of mining execs will be envious. The company is in such a strong financial position," says Ed Stoddard (Thomson Reuters).Read More
Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green
Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.Read More
'Independent Media staff on Ayo's payroll' - Survé reportedly rerouting PIC cash
A report by AmaBhungane has uncovered how Iqbal Survé has been redirecting PIC funding to keep Independent Media afloat.Read More
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.Read More
Meet the Black Management Forum's New President
The newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is Andile Nomlala.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps
Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the worldRead More
Annual consumer price inflation shot up at a rate of 4.5% - should we worry?
Annual consumer price inflation increased at a faster rate of 4.5% in January, compared to 4% in December.Read More
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King
South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise.Read More