Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni's finally made an appearance in the High Court in Pretoria, after causing a number of delays by claiming she did not have the funds to get there from KwaZulu-Natal.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa) want Myeni declared a delinquent director because of her alleged role in mismanaging the national carrier.
RELATED: Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent
When questioned about her appointment by her lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi, Myeni denied having any knowledge about former president Jacob Zuma's alleged involvement.
EWN's Edwin Ntshidi reports that she says she followed standard procedures in her application for the position.
She said that she saw the advert and she applied and she was shortlisted.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
She also mentioned the fact that she heard in the media about Zuma's involvement in her appointment, saying 'I only saw that in the newspapers... I raised the concern myself about what I saw in these newspapers with regard to my appointment'.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
Listen to the full update below:
