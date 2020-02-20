Hundreds of CT workers march to demand reliable public transport
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is leading the march through Cape Town's CBD, calling for safer and reliable public transport.
Cosatu's Western Cape chair Motlatsi Tsubane says workers are demanding that government and the passenger rail agency Prasa provide an efficient service.
Workers are expected to present a memorandum of demands. They will march to the Prasa offices, then move to the Western Cape Legislature and then to Parliament.
The purpose of this march is to handover a memorandum to the respective stakeholders, Prasa, organised business, and all spheres of governement.Motlatsi Tsubane, Chairperson - Cosatu Western Cape
We are once more pleading with them to provide reliable and trustful public transport.Motlatsi Tsubane, Chairperson - Cosatu Western Cape
Trains are not reliable, workers are arriving late at work in the morning and are late at their homes every evening.Motlatsi Tsubane, Chairperson - Cosatu Western Cape
Our demand is for them to provide us with reliable and effective public transport.Motlatsi Tsubane, Chairperson - Cosatu Western Cape
#FixourTrains The march is being organized by Cosatu in the Western Cape. Workers are marching to Prasa offices, then to the Western Cape Legislature and then Parliament. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/FKzDADo7el— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
#FixourTrains Workers from various industries marching in the CBD. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/WmFTTTYrHJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
Listen to the discussion with Cosatu's regional chairperson:
