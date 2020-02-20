Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO
Anglo American Platinum has appointed mining stalwart Natascha Viljoen (49) as CEO.
Viljoen will replace Chris Griffith on 16 April 2020.
Viljoen has been at Anglo American since 2014.
Before that, she worked for Lonmin, AngloGold, BHP and ArcelorMittal, where she started her career as a trainee engineer in 1991.
JSE-listed Anglo American Platinum is the largest producer of platinum in the world, accounting for 38% of the world's entire yearly supply.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick.
It’s the first time that Anglo American Platinum will be headed by a woman.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
Mining companies are realising they need to consult with communities… that’ll be one of the issues she’ll have to take forward…Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
Amplats had a record financial performance in 2019, largely driven by platinum and rhodium prices. It’s set to continue in 2020.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
It’s a job a lot of mining executives would be envious of, because the company is in such a very strong financial position thanks, in part, to the stewardship of Chris Griffith and Mark Cutifani… underpinned by skyrocketing prices…Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
