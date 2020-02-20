Piet Rampedi won't be retracting 'paedophile' claims against Jacques Pauw

On Wednesday, Pauw issued a lawyer’s letter to Rampedi demanding a retraction and apology after he took to Facebook and Twitter to accuse Pauw of racism and child molestation.

If Rampedi fails to comply - which he won't - Pauw has threatened to launch a defamation action against him.

The lawyer's letter that my attorney sent to journalist Piet Rampedi a few minutes ago in reaction to him calling me a paedophile, liar and racist on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/B3o1K59ndk — Jacques Pauw (@Jaqqs) February 19, 2020

It appears that Rampedi is preparing to defend the matter in court and will not be issuing a retraction by Thursday afternoon.

His lawyer, Eric Mabuza, says his client is gathering evidence and will only offer a substantive response to the letter after further legal consultations at the weekend.

If the deadline lapses, so be it. We've told them that we will only get back to them once we are in a position to do so. Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Piet Rampedi

In a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon, Rampedi says he is "combat-ready".

17) We will respond substantively to @Jaqqs' claims after final consultation at the weekend. For now, my lawyer, Eric Mabuza, has asked me to package all evidence against Jacques Pauw, including his smear campaigns dating back 2014, to finalise our response. We are combat ready. pic.twitter.com/MnlQdiK3dt — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) February 20, 2020

On Wednesday, the journalist said he had no intention of issuing a retraction or apology to Pauw.

11) I welcome racist liar @Jaqqs's potential legal action. It gives us an opportunity to ventilate this and other matters in court, to give our respective versions of events, and most importantly to cross examine each other. I have no intention to retract and apologise to Jacques pic.twitter.com/DjcnWk2Paw — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) February 19, 2020

Rampedi has taken issued with Pauw's latest Daily Maverick article, in which he pokes holes in Rampedi's so-called SARS “rogue unit” story.

The article, titled "Malema and Rampedi spin outlandish new ‘rogue unit’ narrative", points out flaws in Rampedi's reporting.

Pauw says he is determined to take action against Rampedi's defamatory remarks.

He has vehemently denied the allegations.

He didn't just call me a molester, he called me a paedophile that molested boys in Mozambique in the early 2000s. Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President's Keepers

All I can say is that we are determined that Rampedi should eventually apologise and that he should retract his tweets. Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President's Keepers

It's absolute nonsense that I'm a paedophile and he hasn't produced a shred of evidence. Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President's Keepers

It's utterly hurtful and defamatory. Yes, we are determined to take steps. Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President's Keepers

