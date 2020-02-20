Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder

The 52-year-old Limpopo man charged with the murder of his four children appeared in court on Thursday.

He was arrested on Tuesday night near Burgersfort after he confessed to a neighbour, says the South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Police found the bodies in the two locations the man had indicated.

Mojapelo says according to their preliminary profiling, the suspect was already serving a sentence for a previous child murder and was out on parole.

He was once convicted of that he murdered a child and he served a sentence; then he was granted parole. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - Limpopo SAPS

So when he committed this [latest] heinous crime, he was on parole. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - Limpopo SAPS

The mother of the children - aged between 3 and 9 - is receiving counselling.

