Today at 15:20
The vulnerability of the girl child in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucy Jameson - Senior Advocacy Co-Ordinator at Children'S Institute At Uct
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:10
Cape Town refugee verification process finally begins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ghalib Galant - Right2Know and More Than Peace
Today at 16:20
Birth Options Midwifery Team closing down practice end July 2020.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glynnis Garrod - Co-founder of Right To Birth SA
Today at 16:55
Award-winning dental care programme aims to help more children with special needs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Magandhree Naidoo - UWC lecturer who heads up the project
Today at 17:05
SONA debate 2020: Cyril replies.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Stormers against the Jaguares on Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
The 10 year wine report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christian Eedes - Editor at Wine Magazine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?

John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.

(Refresh if the videos don't appear)

Did John really just eat the last packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays...?

He certainly looks like he is loving every mouthful.

Kieno countered John and walked into the studio munching a packet of the crisps as well.

He insists this must be the VERY LAST bag of the soon to be defunct flavour in the Lays line-up.

But are they?

Watch the video below:


