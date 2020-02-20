Crime and renewable energy key priorities in Alan Winde's Sopa 2020

The event took place in Mitchell’s Plain for the first time, at the Rocklands Civic Centre.

As expected, Winde's safety plan for the province, public transport and renewable energy dominated his speech.

This what Winde had to say about crime and safety:

He's moving ahead with the Western Cape Safety Plan and has deployed the first 500 of 3000 new law enforcement officers into our most crime-ridden communities.

He's also allocated every department of the Western Cape Government a safety priority.

He tasked the Social Development Department with designing a performance indicator which will measure how they address gender-based violence during his term.

This what Winde had to say about energy:

Winde says 23 municipalities in the Western Cape support small scale embedded energy and plans to increase small scale embedded generation like Solar PV across the province.

He says the provincial government continues to push for the importation of Liquefied Natural Gas and will fast-track effort through Saldanha Bay.

He has committed to helping municipalities to procure energy from independent power producers (IPPs).

Winde also says his Cabinet will increase the greening of government buildings across the Western Cape.

This what Winde had to say about transport:

He says a full feasibility study is being conducted on moving rail transport away from national government control.

He mentions a "game-changing" minibus pilot project which will use technology to monitor and improve the behaviour of taxis drivers that is in the pipeline.

Winde also highlighted health, housing and education as other priority areas. Read the full SOPA speech here.

