Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event

20 February 2020 5:05 PM
by
Tags:
Street children
Fundraising
Melanie Burke
StreetSmart SA
Table Mountain events
StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does.

For the past 15 years StreetSmart SA has been raising funds for street children programmes in partnership with restaurants, accommodation establishments and wine tasting venues.

At present it's active in the Western Cape, the Garden Route and Gauteng.

Image credit: StreetSmart SA on Facebook

StreetSmart chair Melanie Burke explains the simple idea behind the initiative, which means they've been able to change children's lives a mere R5 at a time.

It costs the establishments nothing to raise the money but they create an opportunity for their patrons to make a donation of R5 on their bills.

Melanie Burke, Chairperson - StreetSmart SA

Wherever they're raising funds for StreetSmart it stays in that town and a local beneficiary or beneficiaries are the recipients of that money.

Melanie Burke, Chairperson - StreetSmart SA

What is "a real local community initiative" has grown from strength during the past 15 years, she says.

I think back on the first year when we started with 10 restaurants. Last year we ended with 100 restaurants... We've raised almost R12-million.

Melanie Burke, Chairperson - StreetSmart SA

For 15 years we've kept our promise that every single cent that's raised in our partner establishments go to our beneficiaries... We're also so blessed because we have a lot of corporate sponsors that support us... All of these generous people are what makes it possible for us to keep our word.

Melanie Burke, Chairperson - StreetSmart SA

The 'very high' high tea on top of Table Mountain takes place on 27 February, but at the time of the interview there was only one ticket (R500) left!

Email comms@streetsmartsa.org.za to see if it is still available...

Listen to the conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


