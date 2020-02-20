Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. 20 February 2020 10:39 PM
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does. 20 February 2020 5:05 PM
Crime and renewable energy key priorities in Alan Winde's Sopa 2020 Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 20 February 2020 4:14 PM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July' Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend. 19 February 2020 2:03 PM
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife. 19 February 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show. 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend

20 February 2020 7:18 PM
by
Tags:
Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American
Mark Cutifani
Stats SA mining production report
SA mining
diamon mining
Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD

Results for Anglo American platinum and Kumba iron ore pointed to the fact that Anglo would be reporting solid results.

De Beers had a rough year but the company, which until recently had been spending its capital on buying back its own shares, is now eyeing expansion.

Copper in Peru, pot ash in the United Kingdom - those are the big immediate projects.

Bruce Whitfield asked Anglo American's chief what's giving him the confidence to spend, when so many mining companies are incredibly wary to do so.

From our point of view it is the quality of the projects we have in the pipeline. But I'd also like to say we're investing in Venetia, in Kumba - and we want to invest in Mogalakwena in the platinum business as well.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive Officer - Anglo American

We still look at commodities and make sure we're understanding the pricing dynamic. When you have very low cost assets that have good characteristics they're the sort of assets that we do best. When you've got those assets you try and get them to the right size; the right potential.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive Officer - Anglo American

For us, South Africa as a jurisdiction remains a positive and one that we do like.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive Officer - Anglo American

LIsten to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend


20 February 2020 7:18 PM
by
Tags:
Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American
Mark Cutifani
Stats SA mining production report
SA mining
diamon mining

More from Business

small business.jpg

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock market crash.jpg

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM

The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130903AdrianGore .jpg

Discovery Bank gives an update on the health of the new venture

20 February 2020 6:47 PM

Discovery is soothing investors' nerves after a warning earlier this week that it would report a double digits loss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosatu-transport-march-Cape-Town

Hundreds of CT workers march to demand reliable public transport

20 February 2020 1:11 PM

Hundreds of people are marching through the city centre demanding that the government fix the country’s public transport system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anglo-american-logopng

Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO

20 February 2020 12:48 PM

"Lots of mining execs will be envious. The company is in such a strong financial position," says Ed Stoddard (Thomson Reuters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mielie-mailer-supermanpng

Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green

20 February 2020 12:43 PM

Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190102iqbaljpg

'Independent Media staff on Ayo's payroll' - Survé reportedly rerouting PIC cash

20 February 2020 12:26 PM

A report by AmaBhungane has uncovered how Iqbal Survé has been redirecting PIC funding to keep Independent Media afloat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cut-copy-paste-computer-technology-cursor-plagiarism-internet-123rf

'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies

20 February 2020 11:59 AM

You may not have heard of Larry Tesler, an icon of early computing, but you use his inventions every day of your life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

general-elections-London-UK-Flag-St Paul's cathedral-123rf

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

20 February 2020 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190828-bmf-edjpg

Meet the Black Management Forum's New President

19 February 2020 8:23 PM

The newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is Andile Nomlala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found dead

Local

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

Business Lifestyle

Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer had kept him away from kids

20 February 2020 7:19 PM

Load shedding hits Joseph Shabalala’s memorial in Joburg

20 February 2020 6:20 PM

Zim patient suspected of coronavirus tests negative

20 February 2020 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA