Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. 20 February 2020 10:39 PM
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does. 20 February 2020 5:05 PM
Crime and renewable energy key priorities in Alan Winde's Sopa 2020 Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 20 February 2020 4:14 PM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July' Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend. 19 February 2020 2:03 PM
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife. 19 February 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show. 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
Apple
Facebook
Google
Microsoft
Amazon
Crash
US stock market
bubble
tech stock
market crash
The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

When you've worked all your life and now need to put away your hard-earned savings to work for you, where do you invest?

How do you know which fund manager or financial planner is best?

South African investors are also at the moment scared of American tech shares, worrying that the dotcom bubble may burst.

Over 5 years, the USA stock market went up 15% per year – i.e. it doubled in value.

Concern that tech shares are too expensive and they are too big for the US stock market – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet (5 shares) account for 20% of the value of the US market. These five big companies are trading at 30 times their expected earnings.

By comparison in the year 2000, the five biggest shares made up 18% of the USA market & they traded at 47 times expected earnings. For interest, the biggest 5 companies in 2000 were Microsoft, Cisco, GE, Intel and Exxon.

Big differences are that valuations are expensive now but not nearly as expensive as Y2K

Expectations from investors are very different. They are more worried that companies won’t carry on growing.

In Y2K investors thought the ride would never end so the collapse in markets was shocking. Generally, markets don’t crash when everyone is worried, they crash when things are going brilliantly!

I don't know of a website comparing financial advisers. But shop around. Even if you have no idea, by the time you've been through a few advisers you'll be better able to sift them. The person should be able to explain things to you in plain language, not talking too quickly, that's a good start.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Investors are scared of the American market , that the dot-com bubble may burst. When the US struggles it has a big impact on South Africa. We cannot make forecasts. We can only compare the year 2000 and the situation now.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Picture: Freeimages.com

For more on how to make sense of American tech stocks and where to invest your money, here is the full interview with Warren Ingram below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?


20 February 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
Apple
Facebook
Google
Microsoft
Amazon
Crash
US stock market
bubble
tech stock
market crash

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year

6 February 2020 8:23 PM

We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

This is how you should invest your money for the next decade

23 January 2020 7:57 PM

Personal Finance - Tips on how to invest your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?

9 January 2020 7:59 PM

Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-managementjpeg

How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year

12 December 2019 8:05 PM

How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Divorce

Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process

17 October 2019 2:43 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found dead

Local

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

Business Lifestyle

Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer had kept him away from kids

20 February 2020 7:19 PM

Load shedding hits Joseph Shabalala’s memorial in Joburg

20 February 2020 6:20 PM

Zim patient suspected of coronavirus tests negative

20 February 2020 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA