Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. 20 February 2020 10:39 PM
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does. 20 February 2020 5:05 PM
Crime and renewable energy key priorities in Alan Winde's Sopa 2020 Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 20 February 2020 4:14 PM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July' Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend. 19 February 2020 2:03 PM
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife. 19 February 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show. 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM
by
Tags:
China
Brexit
Investec
global trade
china us trade war
Income or equity – what is the difference?

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator, tells The Money Show about wealth strategies for business.

But first we need to know what the difference between income or equity is.

An income business means that you're going to apply your time through a skill to generate revenue in the instant that you apply your time - like a masseuse, a consultant, a plumber - it's people who have to show up for the work. Giving value to the moment. And if you get sick or you're not there - you don't get paid.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The equity strategy is creating a system to do what you do. A system effectively finding customers, delivering a service or product and administering the relationship with the customers. If you're going to build a system on your behalf that system lends itself to equity - equity value as opposed to income value. The business carries its value and expresses itself once the business is sold. So you earn your income at the end of the event as opposed to every transaction.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Listen to the full sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?


20 February 2020 8:32 PM
by
Tags:
China
Brexit
Investec
global trade
china us trade war

More from Small Business Focus

small-business-cjpg

Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM

Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music store

7 steps to building a business you can sell

8 November 2019 11:35 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African passport

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discount

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

8 October 2019 1:01 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? How to sell your small business

7 October 2019 10:06 AM

Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

History dream story

Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM

Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life saver

Small business owner, nobody will save you!

17 September 2019 1:50 PM

There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found dead

Local

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

Business Lifestyle

Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer had kept him away from kids

20 February 2020 7:19 PM

Load shedding hits Joseph Shabalala’s memorial in Joburg

20 February 2020 6:20 PM

Zim patient suspected of coronavirus tests negative

20 February 2020 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA