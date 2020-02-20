We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder
It's understood that 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker led police to the place where the little girl's body was found, along the N1 near Worcester on Wednesday night.
Pangaker is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of murder.
...Another murdered girl. We've been here before and I guarantee you, we will be here again.Lester Kiewit, CapeTalk host
We have been here before with Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Meghan Cremer. With women like Lynette Volschenk, Leighhandre Jegels, Janika Mallo, Stasha Arendse, Rene Roman, Anene Booysen, Karabo Mokoena, Hannah Cornelius, Franziska Blochliger, Lekita Moore, Sinoxolo Mafevuka, and countless other unamed women and children.Lester Kiewit, CapeTalk host
The system fails us. It fails our children, it fails the young women in our society and the women in our society in general.Lester Kiewit, CapeTalk host
Listen to his remarks on Tonight with Lester:
