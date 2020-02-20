Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist
The child's body was found in a stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester on Wednesday night.
The man accused of killing the young girl, Moehydien Pangaker, led police to where her body was found.
Pangaker was out on parole when he allegedly kidnapped and murdered her. It's believed he had previously been convicted of a similar crime.
Tazne was last seen leaving her family home in Elsies River on 7 February to go to a nearby shop.
Evans, the director of Philisa Abafazi and Mitchells Plain CPF cluster chair, says that government must be taken to task for granting parole to "monsters" like Pangaker.
She says women and children are still not safe in South Africa, despite commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year in the wake of the killings of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess.
Last month, 12-year-old Michaela Williams was allegedly killed by a suspect who was released on parole last year.
According to EWN, he had been accused of rape and attempted murder in the past.
Evans says she would support any legal action against the Parole Board, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services and all other government structures that have failed the victims and families.
She adds that Ramaphosa owes an explanation to the family of victims killed by parolees released on his watch.
I am waiting for the President to come to the family of Jesse Hess, of Michaela Williams, and to Tazne's family and look the parents in the eye and tell them why the community has to come help them bury their daughters.Lucinda Evans, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
[The State's] systemic failure is costing us our girl children.Lucinda Evans, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
I hope that when President Ramaphosa looks at his daughter, he sees Tazne sees, he sees Michaela and he sees Jesse Hess too.Lizelle Persens, EWN reporter
Does the Department of Correctional Services really have the capacity to monitor, track, and find these people that have been paroled? They are left in our communities.Lucinda Evans, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
When these persons are up for parole, is there a psychiatric evaluation? Is there a report?Lucinda Evans, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
Pangaker will appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on Friday.
Listen to the discussion on Tonight with Lester:
