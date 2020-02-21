Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

Streaming issues? Report here
info
No Items to show
Latest Local
Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist Community activist Lucinda Evans says the State needs to account for the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. 20 February 2020 11:00 PM
We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. 20 February 2020 10:39 PM
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does. 20 February 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July' Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend. 19 February 2020 2:03 PM
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife. 19 February 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb. 20 February 2020 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 21 February 2020 9:15 AM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
View all Opinion
Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

21 February 2020 8:19 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Pollution
Cape Town City Council
Milnerton Lagoon
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.

Earlier in February Refilwe Moloto spoke to Milnerton Canoe Club chair Richard Allen, about the polluted state of Milnerton Lagoon as well as the Diep River.

RELATED: Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton Lagoon

RELATED: 'City to take 5 years to fix Milnerton Lagoon raw sewage pollution problem'

Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) has been engaging with the City of Cape Town on the matter after having samples of the water tested, and last night they held a meeting with the community to present feedback on what they have managed to discuss so far.

Now Refilwe talks to Andrea Korff, legal Project Manager at Outa about how the group plans to take up the issue.

We are going to try and assist the community in trying to sort this problem out.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

The meeting held on Thursday night was to give the community feedback on discussions Outa held with the City and where to from here.

We will apply a lot of pressure on the City to fix the problem because that is the main aim.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

Number two is to hold the people responsible for this to account because that is part of Outa's mandate - to call on Province to hold the City to account

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

People throughout South Africa are fed up with poor service delivery from people we have chosen to represent us.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

Outa has carried out independent water testing in the lagoon over the past three weeks.

We will continue testing to monitor the water quality. What we have found is there are various places within the deep river and lagoon where there is a high concentration of a lot of waste...specifically E.coli.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

She says between the 3 February to 13 February the E.coli count went up by 11,000 points per 100militers of water - from 34,000 to 44,000 units per 100 milliliters.

So, the water is not getting better, and that is what we found.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

The City has come to the fore and says it has a long-term solution.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

This includes upgrading the Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Plant, but that will take 5 years.

We are calling on the City to implement sustainable short-term solutions in the meantime - and pumping it into the ocean is not a sustainable solution.

Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

Outa plans to create a Western Cape Facebook page.

Listen to the interview below:


21 February 2020 8:19 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Pollution
Cape Town City Council
Milnerton Lagoon

