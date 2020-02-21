Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

Earlier in February Refilwe Moloto spoke to Milnerton Canoe Club chair Richard Allen, about the polluted state of Milnerton Lagoon as well as the Diep River.

RELATED: Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton Lagoon

RELATED: 'City to take 5 years to fix Milnerton Lagoon raw sewage pollution problem'

Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) has been engaging with the City of Cape Town on the matter after having samples of the water tested, and last night they held a meeting with the community to present feedback on what they have managed to discuss so far.

Now Refilwe talks to Andrea Korff, legal Project Manager at Outa about how the group plans to take up the issue.

We are going to try and assist the community in trying to sort this problem out. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

The meeting held on Thursday night was to give the community feedback on discussions Outa held with the City and where to from here.

We will apply a lot of pressure on the City to fix the problem because that is the main aim. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

Number two is to hold the people responsible for this to account because that is part of Outa's mandate - to call on Province to hold the City to account Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

People throughout South Africa are fed up with poor service delivery from people we have chosen to represent us. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

Outa has carried out independent water testing in the lagoon over the past three weeks.

We will continue testing to monitor the water quality. What we have found is there are various places within the deep river and lagoon where there is a high concentration of a lot of waste...specifically E.coli. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

She says between the 3 February to 13 February the E.coli count went up by 11,000 points per 100militers of water - from 34,000 to 44,000 units per 100 milliliters.

So, the water is not getting better, and that is what we found. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

The City has come to the fore and says it has a long-term solution. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

This includes upgrading the Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Plant, but that will take 5 years.

We are calling on the City to implement sustainable short-term solutions in the meantime - and pumping it into the ocean is not a sustainable solution. Andrea Korff, Legal Project Manager - Outa

Outa plans to create a Western Cape Facebook page.

Listen to the interview below: