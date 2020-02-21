Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
Callers For Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Why are More Women Cheating than Men? Ashley Maddison Dating Website CEO Noel Biderman Joins Kieno in Studio
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Noel Biderman
Today at 10:45
Can You Be Arrested for Warning Cars About Roadblocks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 11:05
Futurism-Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Comedians The Goliaths
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Award-winning dental care programme aims to help more children with special needs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Magandhree Naidoo - Lecturer in Oral Hygiene in dept of dentistry at UWC - Project co-ordinator
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Evening tea at the Mount Nelson, Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Cupido - Tea Sommelier at Mount Nelson
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Putting on a size 11 ballet shoe, and starting with ballet - at the age of 42.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas
Today at 17:20
Judge President Dennis Davis delivers inaugural Social Justice Lecture at Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 17:46
Her Blues Trio in Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Durbanville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist Community activist Lucinda Evans says the State needs to account for the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. 20 February 2020 11:00 PM
We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. 20 February 2020 10:39 PM
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does. 20 February 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July' Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend. 19 February 2020 2:03 PM
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife. 19 February 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb. 20 February 2020 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 21 February 2020 9:15 AM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'

21 February 2020 8:51 AM
by
Tags:
Child murder
Tazne van Wyk
Samantha Viljoen, aunt of the 8-year-old girl brutally murdered and found in a stormwater drain on Thursday.

On Wednesday night a suspect directed police to a storm drain where the eight-year old's broken body was found dumped like garbage.

This brought to an end two weeks of frantic searching in and around Ravensmead Tazne's mother has been admitted to hospital, too shocked to deal with her daughter's death.

The family is now left to deal with their grief, as they also prepare to face the suspect - who they all knew - in court.

Samantha Viljoen, aunt of murdered eight-year-old Ravensmead girl, Tazne Van Wyk talks about her niece's short life and horrific death, allegedly at the hands of a man they called their neighbour.

There's no way to describe it. We are devastated. We are heartbroken. We still want answers.

Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk

The family is in shock, she says.

When we went there yesterday to see where she had buried her, it was too much for us as a family to see that.

Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk

She was like a princess, and he took her away from us.

Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk

I don't think there is any forgiveness for this man, not at this moment. I just want justice for her life. I just don't want him to come out of jail again to do this to another woman's child, to anyone.

Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk

He doesn't deserve to be on the outside. Why was he placed on the outside from the beginning?

Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk

She says the accused was there for two weeks and the family did not know him.

The suspect is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Listen to the interview below:


21 February 2020 8:51 AM
by
Tags:
Child murder
Tazne van Wyk

More from Local

200221-winde-sopa-edjpg

Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

21 February 2020 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton-Lagoon-Pollution-sign

Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

21 February 2020 8:19 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200208taznevnwykjpg

Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist

20 February 2020 11:00 PM

Community activist Lucinda Evans says the State needs to account for the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200214-tazne-van-wykjpg

We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder

20 February 2020 10:39 PM

Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

streetsmart-sa2jpg

StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event

20 February 2020 5:05 PM

StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-winde-edjpg

Crime and renewable energy key priorities in Alan Winde's Sopa 2020

20 February 2020 4:14 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spekboom-in-tokai-parkjpg

Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld

20 February 2020 3:52 PM

Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171107jacques-pauw4jpg

Piet Rampedi won't be retracting 'paedophile' claims against Jacques Pauw

20 February 2020 2:15 PM

Sunday Independent journalist Piet Rampedi was given 24 hours to retract and apologise for claiming that Jacques Pauw is a 'molester'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder

20 February 2020 2:12 PM

The Limpopo man is appearing in court on four charges of murder and will be remanded in custody.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mielie-mailer-supermanpng

Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green

20 February 2020 12:43 PM

Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'

Local

Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

Local Business Opinion Politics

Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Tazne van Wyk murder: Angry community members look to force way into court

21 February 2020 9:31 AM

Tight police presence outside court ahead of Lesotho PM Thabane’s appearance

21 February 2020 9:19 AM

Sona debate wrap: Ramaphosa takes aim at GBV, apartheid; stays firm on Eskom

21 February 2020 9:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA