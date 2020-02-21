Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'
On Wednesday night a suspect directed police to a storm drain where the eight-year old's broken body was found dumped like garbage.
This brought to an end two weeks of frantic searching in and around Ravensmead Tazne's mother has been admitted to hospital, too shocked to deal with her daughter's death.
The family is now left to deal with their grief, as they also prepare to face the suspect - who they all knew - in court.
Samantha Viljoen, aunt of murdered eight-year-old Ravensmead girl, Tazne Van Wyk talks about her niece's short life and horrific death, allegedly at the hands of a man they called their neighbour.
There's no way to describe it. We are devastated. We are heartbroken. We still want answers.Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk
The family is in shock, she says.
When we went there yesterday to see where she had buried her, it was too much for us as a family to see that.Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk
She was like a princess, and he took her away from us.Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk
I don't think there is any forgiveness for this man, not at this moment. I just want justice for her life. I just don't want him to come out of jail again to do this to another woman's child, to anyone.Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk
He doesn't deserve to be on the outside. Why was he placed on the outside from the beginning?Samantha Viljoen, Aunt of Tazne van Wyk
She says the accused was there for two weeks and the family did not know him.
The suspect is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Listen to the interview below:
