Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
Callers For Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Why are More Women Cheating than Men? Ashley Maddison Dating Website CEO Noel Biderman Joins Kieno in Studio
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Noel Biderman
Today at 10:45
Can You Be Arrested for Warning Cars About Roadblocks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 11:05
Futurism-Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Comedians The Goliaths
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Award-winning dental care programme aims to help more children with special needs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Magandhree Naidoo - Lecturer in Oral Hygiene in dept of dentistry at UWC - Project co-ordinator
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Evening tea at the Mount Nelson, Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Cupido - Tea Sommelier at Mount Nelson
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Putting on a size 11 ballet shoe, and starting with ballet - at the age of 42.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas
Today at 17:20
Judge President Dennis Davis delivers inaugural Social Justice Lecture at Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 17:46
Her Blues Trio in Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Durbanville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist Community activist Lucinda Evans says the State needs to account for the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. 20 February 2020 11:00 PM
We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. 20 February 2020 10:39 PM
StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does. 20 February 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July' Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend. 19 February 2020 2:03 PM
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife. 19 February 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb. 20 February 2020 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 21 February 2020 9:15 AM
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory? Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media. 20 February 2020 9:36 AM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Politics

Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

21 February 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Crime
Mitchells Plain
Alan Winde
Electricity
Load shedding
Independent Power Producers
Wind
State of the Province
safety and security
Refilwe Moloto
energy
Western Cape State of the Province Address
IPPs
solar
Tazne van Wyk
small scale embedded generation
liquefied gas
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

(Also, read: Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Mitchells Plain on 20 February 2020. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Crime and the economy... those were the main focus points of Premier Alan Winde's 2020 State of the Province Address (Sopa).

The Western Cape produced half of all new jobs in South Africa during the final quarter of 2019, said Winde.

The Western Cape, he said, is focused on ending the electricity supply crisis.

Winde announced the province’s four-point plan for a return to energy stability:

  • Help municipalities to get electricity from independent power producers

  • Increase “small-scale embedded generation” (e.g. solar panels in private homes, businesses, etc.)

  • Increased use of rooftop solar in government buildings

  • Increased imports of liquefied natural gas

Winde touched on housing, policing, education, the province’s intention to take over the dysfunctional train service from Metrorail and a “game-changing minibus pilot project” to improve the experience of the province’s taxi commuters.

The Premier announced the deployment of the first 500 of the 3000 new police officers.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Winde about his State of the Province Address.

The main focus of this government is safety… we’re serious about addressing crime. It’s not a provincial competency, our job is oversight, but I can’t stand back…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

What’s blocking the economy? Energy! … The Western Cape is stepping up the game… Whatever mitigation we can put in place around load shedding… Some innovative things are in the pipeline and a number of private players are stepping up… We need clarity from National Government…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We’re putting convictions under the spotlight… How do we get more convictions? … Another broken family [Tazne van Wyk]! … We don’t have a lot [of impact on the national parole system] … I think it’s a no-brainer to put a tracker on somebody, but I think the real problem is people are out on parole and then the same criminal activity continues… They’re put back into society without a safety net themselves… it just happens time and time again… Keep the bad guys locked up!

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


21 February 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Crime
Mitchells Plain
Alan Winde
Electricity
Load shedding
Independent Power Producers
Wind
State of the Province
safety and security
Refilwe Moloto
energy
Western Cape State of the Province Address
IPPs
solar
Tazne van Wyk
small scale embedded generation
liquefied gas

More from Local

20200208taznevnwykjpg

Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'

21 February 2020 8:51 AM

Samantha Viljoen, aunt of the 8-year-old girl brutally murdered and found in a stormwater drain on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton-Lagoon-Pollution-sign

Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

21 February 2020 8:19 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200208taznevnwykjpg

Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist

20 February 2020 11:00 PM

Community activist Lucinda Evans says the State needs to account for the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200214-tazne-van-wykjpg

We've been here before, the system keeps failing us - Lester on Tazne's murder

20 February 2020 10:39 PM

Presenter Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

streetsmart-sa2jpg

StreetSmart marks 15 years of helping vulnerable kids with Table Mountain event

20 February 2020 5:05 PM

StreetSmart SA chair Melanie Burke gives details of the upcoming high tea on Table Mountain and the work the organisation does.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-winde-edjpg

Crime and renewable energy key priorities in Alan Winde's Sopa 2020

20 February 2020 4:14 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spekboom-in-tokai-parkjpg

Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld

20 February 2020 3:52 PM

Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171107jacques-pauw4jpg

Piet Rampedi won't be retracting 'paedophile' claims against Jacques Pauw

20 February 2020 2:15 PM

Sunday Independent journalist Piet Rampedi was given 24 hours to retract and apologise for claiming that Jacques Pauw is a 'molester'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

Father accused of killing his 4 kids was out on parole for another child murder

20 February 2020 2:12 PM

The Limpopo man is appearing in court on four charges of murder and will be remanded in custody.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mielie-mailer-supermanpng

Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green

20 February 2020 12:43 PM

Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

small business.jpg

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock market crash.jpg

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM

The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark-Cutifani-1.jpg

Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend

20 February 2020 7:18 PM

Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130903AdrianGore .jpg

Discovery Bank gives an update on the health of the new venture

20 February 2020 6:47 PM

Discovery is soothing investors' nerves after a warning earlier this week that it would report a double digits loss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosatu-transport-march-Cape-Town

Hundreds of CT workers march to demand reliable public transport

20 February 2020 1:11 PM

Hundreds of people are marching through the city centre demanding that the government fix the country’s public transport system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anglo-american-logopng

Anglo American Platinum appoints mining veteran Natascha Viljoen as CEO

20 February 2020 12:48 PM

"Lots of mining execs will be envious. The company is in such a strong financial position," says Ed Stoddard (Thomson Reuters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mielie-mailer-supermanpng

Packaging made from mielies getting online stores to go green

20 February 2020 12:43 PM

Cape-Town based company Mielie Mailer offers shipping and courier industries plastic-free, carbon-negative delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190102iqbaljpg

'Independent Media staff on Ayo's payroll' - Survé reportedly rerouting PIC cash

20 February 2020 12:26 PM

A report by AmaBhungane has uncovered how Iqbal Survé has been redirecting PIC funding to keep Independent Media afloat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cut-copy-paste-computer-technology-cursor-plagiarism-internet-123rf

'Cut, copy and paste' inventor Larry Tesler (74) dies

20 February 2020 11:59 AM

You may not have heard of Larry Tesler, an icon of early computing, but you use his inventions every day of your life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

general-elections-London-UK-Flag-St Paul's cathedral-123rf

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

20 February 2020 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

scientist-chemicals-hazardous-materials-virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?

20 February 2020 9:36 AM

Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170426-mouton-wreathsedjpg

Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?

19 February 2020 11:57 AM

Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-bioluminescence-tide-ocean-glow-blue-123rf

Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence

19 February 2020 11:30 AM

Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesbian-couple-LGBTI-gay-rights-gender-identity-sexuality-123rf

Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum

19 February 2020 10:19 AM

Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'

17 February 2020 10:38 AM

“It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-sona-2-2020jpg

'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'

14 February 2020 9:51 AM

The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump in a nappy on a nuclear bomb

'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?'

13 February 2020 12:30 PM

Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-jospeh-shabalalajpg

It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

12 February 2020 12:57 PM

Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Milnerton-Lagoon-Pollution-sign

Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

21 February 2020 8:19 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu myeni

Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment

20 February 2020 1:47 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies in her delinquincy case that she heard about Zuma's alleged role via media reports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius Malema Sona 2020

[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian

20 February 2020 10:17 AM

Ronald Lamola spoke in Parliament on Wednesday during the post-Sona debates and took aim at EFF's leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MashabaInAlex0700

'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team

19 February 2020 2:52 PM

Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Juju

'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July'

19 February 2020 2:03 PM

Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

malemavoting-2png

ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

19 February 2020 2:01 PM

Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

natasha-mazzone-screengrabpng

Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action

19 February 2020 11:09 AM

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191114-philippi-horticulturjpg

Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development

19 February 2020 9:02 AM

Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema sona 2020

Gender-based violence used for political point scoring in Parliament

19 February 2020 7:52 AM

On Tuesday during the Post-Sona debate, Parliament devolved into chaos as MPs threw allegations of domestic abuse at one another.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190123-fw-de-klerk-jpg

FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner

18 February 2020 1:45 PM

Former TRC Commissioner Yasmin Sooka describes FW de Klerk's 1997 appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'

Local

Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

Local Business Opinion Politics

Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Tazne van Wyk murder: Angry community members look to force way into court

21 February 2020 9:31 AM

Tight police presence outside court ahead of Lesotho PM Thabane’s appearance

21 February 2020 9:19 AM

Sona debate wrap: Ramaphosa takes aim at GBV, apartheid; stays firm on Eskom

21 February 2020 9:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA