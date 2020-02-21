Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

(Also, read: Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Mitchells Plain on 20 February 2020. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Crime and the economy... those were the main focus points of Premier Alan Winde's 2020 State of the Province Address (Sopa).

The Western Cape produced half of all new jobs in South Africa during the final quarter of 2019, said Winde.

The Western Cape, he said, is focused on ending the electricity supply crisis.

Winde announced the province’s four-point plan for a return to energy stability:

Help municipalities to get electricity from independent power producers

Increase “small-scale embedded generation” (e.g. solar panels in private homes, businesses, etc.)

Increased use of rooftop solar in government buildings

Increased imports of liquefied natural gas

Winde touched on housing, policing, education, the province’s intention to take over the dysfunctional train service from Metrorail and a “game-changing minibus pilot project” to improve the experience of the province’s taxi commuters.

The Premier announced the deployment of the first 500 of the 3000 new police officers.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Winde about his State of the Province Address.

The main focus of this government is safety… we’re serious about addressing crime. It’s not a provincial competency, our job is oversight, but I can’t stand back… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

What’s blocking the economy? Energy! … The Western Cape is stepping up the game… Whatever mitigation we can put in place around load shedding… Some innovative things are in the pipeline and a number of private players are stepping up… We need clarity from National Government… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We’re putting convictions under the spotlight… How do we get more convictions? … Another broken family [Tazne van Wyk]! … We don’t have a lot [of impact on the national parole system] … I think it’s a no-brainer to put a tracker on somebody, but I think the real problem is people are out on parole and then the same criminal activity continues… They’re put back into society without a safety net themselves… it just happens time and time again… Keep the bad guys locked up! Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

