'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!'
Refilwe says it is difficult to express how she feels after listening to Tazne van Wyk's aunt Samantha Viljoen's heartbreaking words as the family struggles to cope after finding out the 8-year-old's body was found in a stormwater drain on Thursday.
Tazne was abducted two weeks ago after she was seen going to a tuck shop across the road from her family home in Elsie's River.
The suspect is appearing on Friday in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.
I have two beautiful nieces...but it's not just about whether or not I am an aunt. it is as if Tazne is my proverbial daughter as a citizen of this country.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Violence against women and children is just becoming too commonplace a discussion.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Refilwe plays the audio of President Ramaphosa's apology to Malema and his wife Mantwa Matlala after Members of Parliament made allegations of domestic violence.
I am a father of daughters, I am a grandfather of granddaughters, I am a husband, I am a brother to a sister.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Refilwe says many are calling his apology to Malema and his wife Mantwa Matlala a mature move.
But it is BS! All of it is BS. How dare he apologise to Malema for somebody mentioning something about gender-based violence. Apologise to Mantwa. Apologise to your late wife Nomazizi for her name being dragged into this discussion.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
That speech was far too normalised in our society. Where two men get to stand up and apologise to each other for the inconvenience of accusation which is about something which has become way too common amongst men that we are supposed to look up to.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Do not engage women in the discussion about gender-based violence. Engage with yourselves, men! And apologise to us! Don't stand there apologising to one anotherRefilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Refilwe says apologise to all the women who have been raped, beaten and murdered.
She says it was not 'incorrect' for these issues to be raised.
It is the silence that is killing us.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Listen to Refilwe below:
More from Politics
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday
Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims
The ANC MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa apologised to the EFF leader in the early hours of Friday morning.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.Read More
Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies in her delinquincy case that she heard about Zuma's alleged role via media reports.Read More
[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian
Ronald Lamola spoke in Parliament on Wednesday during the post-Sona debates and took aim at EFF's leader Julius Malema.Read More
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team
Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.Read More
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July'
Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend.Read More
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims
Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife.Read More
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action
DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped.Read More