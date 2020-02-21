'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!'

Refilwe says it is difficult to express how she feels after listening to Tazne van Wyk's aunt Samantha Viljoen's heartbreaking words as the family struggles to cope after finding out the 8-year-old's body was found in a stormwater drain on Thursday.

Tazne was abducted two weeks ago after she was seen going to a tuck shop across the road from her family home in Elsie's River.

The suspect is appearing on Friday in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.

I have two beautiful nieces...but it's not just about whether or not I am an aunt. it is as if Tazne is my proverbial daughter as a citizen of this country. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Violence against women and children is just becoming too commonplace a discussion. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Refilwe plays the audio of President Ramaphosa's apology to Malema and his wife Mantwa Matlala after Members of Parliament made allegations of domestic violence.

I am a father of daughters, I am a grandfather of granddaughters, I am a husband, I am a brother to a sister. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Refilwe says many are calling his apology to Malema and his wife Mantwa Matlala a mature move.

But it is BS! All of it is BS. How dare he apologise to Malema for somebody mentioning something about gender-based violence. Apologise to Mantwa. Apologise to your late wife Nomazizi for her name being dragged into this discussion. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

That speech was far too normalised in our society. Where two men get to stand up and apologise to each other for the inconvenience of accusation which is about something which has become way too common amongst men that we are supposed to look up to. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Do not engage women in the discussion about gender-based violence. Engage with yourselves, men! And apologise to us! Don't stand there apologising to one another Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Refilwe says apologise to all the women who have been raped, beaten and murdered.

She says it was not 'incorrect' for these issues to be raised.

It is the silence that is killing us. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

