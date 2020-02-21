ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims

Boy Mamabolo was served legal papers by the Malemas giving him until the close of business on Wednesday to retract his comments.

The Malemas had threatened him with a R1 million defamation lawsuit.

Although Mamabolo initially said he would not retract his statement, he quietly issued his official apology on Facebook, in a post the has since been deleted.

"I wish you a happy Malema family (as I've always did)" might not be close of business on Wednesday but here is Boy Mamabolo's apology

He has also since deleted his tweets claiming that he has proof of the allegations and daring Malema to meet him in court.

In his apology, Mamabolo says he was compelled to ask Malema about the allegations because President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously called on parliamentarians to expose any form of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Mamabolo claims “some jealous friends” called “friends of Mantoa” sent him messages since November last year about the abuse claims.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa apologised to the Malema and his wife for the accusations made by a member of Parliament.

In turn, Malema apologised to Ramaphosa for making allegations that he abused his late wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.