ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims
Boy Mamabolo was served legal papers by the Malemas giving him until the close of business on Wednesday to retract his comments.
The Malemas had threatened him with a R1 million defamation lawsuit.
RELATED: ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims
Although Mamabolo initially said he would not retract his statement, he quietly issued his official apology on Facebook, in a post the has since been deleted.
“I wish you a happy Malema family (as I’ve always did)” might not be close of business on Wednesday but here is Boy Mamabolo’s apology pic.twitter.com/sOrVa9gQ66— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) February 21, 2020
He has also since deleted his tweets claiming that he has proof of the allegations and daring Malema to meet him in court.
RELATED: 'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!'
In his apology, Mamabolo says he was compelled to ask Malema about the allegations because President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously called on parliamentarians to expose any form of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.
Mamabolo claims “some jealous friends” called “friends of Mantoa” sent him messages since November last year about the abuse claims.
On Thursday, President Ramaphosa apologised to the Malema and his wife for the accusations made by a member of Parliament.
In turn, Malema apologised to Ramaphosa for making allegations that he abused his late wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.
More from Politics
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday
Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus.Read More
'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!'
CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto feels very strongly that Ramaphosa should apologise to Malema's wife Mantwa, not to Malema.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.Read More
Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies in her delinquincy case that she heard about Zuma's alleged role via media reports.Read More
[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian
Ronald Lamola spoke in Parliament on Wednesday during the post-Sona debates and took aim at EFF's leader Julius Malema.Read More
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team
Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.Read More
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July'
Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend.Read More
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims
Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife.Read More
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action
DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped.Read More