Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids
Born on the island of St. Lucia, Mala Bryan’s career has seen her following the modelling seasons around the world: working runways and doing shoots.
Today, she calls Cape Town her home.
Here's how creating Malaville Dolls began.
Through collecting dolls I created my own world - that's why I called it Malaville. Then I thought, I need dolls with afros and I couldn't get them.Mala Bryan, Founder - Malaville Dolls
She says there were black dolls out there, but they did not have the natural hair she wanted to see.
It was actually a fight I was having in the modelling world, where I always had to have the wigs on, have the weaves on, or relaxed my hair - so it was about a personal battle. I felt like I was going through a journey with my dolls as well.Mala Bryan, Founder - Malaville Dolls
