Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tazne van Wyk murder: Angry community members look to force way into court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 15:20
Disa Towers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Rea
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
BBC crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:13
The apology we never got - poem by Veronique Jephtas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Putting on a size 11 ballet shoe, and starting with ballet - at the age of 42.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas
Today at 17:05
Pangaker was a convicted criminal with an outstanding warrant of arrest - how & why was he released from prison?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Co-Ordinator at Civil Society Prison Reform Initiative
Today at 17:20
Judge President Dennis Davis delivers inaugural Social Justice Lecture at Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 17:46
Her Blues Trio in Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Durbanville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tazne van Wyk murder accused has 11 previous convictions, court hears The man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk is said to have a criminal record that stretches as far back as 1981. 21 February 2020 1:24 PM
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus. 21 February 2020 1:10 PM
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 21 February 2020 9:15 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus. 21 February 2020 1:10 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims The ANC MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa apologised to the EFF leader in the early hours of Friday morning. 21 February 2020 12:10 PM
'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!' CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto feels very strongly that Ramaphosa should apologise to Malema's wife Mantwa, not to Malema. 21 February 2020 9:55 AM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids Refilwe Moloto speaks to this week's Trailblazer, model, businesswoman and restaurateur, Mala Bryan. 21 February 2020 12:03 PM
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids

21 February 2020 12:03 PM
by
Tags:
Malaville Dolls
dolls
diverse dolls
Refilwe Moloto speaks to this week's Trailblazer, model, businesswoman and restaurateur, Mala Bryan.

Born on the island of St. Lucia, Mala Bryan’s career has seen her following the modelling seasons around the world: working runways and doing shoots.

Today, she calls Cape Town her home.

Here's how creating Malaville Dolls began.

Through collecting dolls I created my own world - that's why I called it Malaville. Then I thought, I need dolls with afros and I couldn't get them.

Mala Bryan, Founder - Malaville Dolls

She says there were black dolls out there, but they did not have the natural hair she wanted to see.

It was actually a fight I was having in the modelling world, where I always had to have the wigs on, have the weaves on, or relaxed my hair - so it was about a personal battle. I felt like I was going through a journey with my dolls as well.

Mala Bryan, Founder - Malaville Dolls

Listen to the interview below:


21 February 2020 12:03 PM
by
Tags:
Malaville Dolls
dolls
diverse dolls

More from Lifestyle

spekboom-in-tokai-parkjpg

Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld

20 February 2020 3:52 PM

Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jm-and-kkpng

[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?

20 February 2020 2:31 PM

John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

general-elections-London-UK-Flag-St Paul's cathedral-123rf

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

20 February 2020 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scientist-chemicals-hazardous-materials-virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?

20 February 2020 9:36 AM

Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depressed young woman suicide mental health 123rflifestyle 123rf

W Cape suicides more prevalent among 20 to 30-year-olds - report

20 February 2020 8:25 AM

W Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report released this week shows province has highest prevalence of mental illness in country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

19 February 2020 4:40 PM

Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

author-elaine-durbach-on-the-yellow-couchjpg

'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction

19 February 2020 4:14 PM

Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stressed overworked businessman 123rfbusiness 123rf

South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

19 February 2020 2:54 PM

Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain-audience-2020jpg

[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?

19 February 2020 1:40 PM

Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-bioluminescence-tide-ocean-glow-blue-123rf

Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence

19 February 2020 11:30 AM

Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again'

Local

Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday

Local Politics

Pupil stabbed to death by fellow classmate at Gauteng school

EWN Highlights

Lesotho PM Tom Thabane a no show for court appearance

21 February 2020 12:20 PM

Police hunting suspect after Freedom Park high school pupil stabbed to death

21 February 2020 11:49 AM

Myeni says SAA stopped paying her legal fees to humiliate her

21 February 2020 11:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA