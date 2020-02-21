Pupil stabbed to death by fellow classmate at Gauteng school

It's alleged that a fellow grade 10 pupil attacked the boy after school near their homes on Thursday.

The Gauteng Education Department says police are hunting the suspect who appears to be on the run.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona says the pupils were in the same class.

A total of 16 pupils have died at Gauteng schools this year.

We are told that these two learners, who are in the same class, might have had a squabble that was brewing. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education

We are at a loss for words. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: