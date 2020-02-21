Pupil stabbed to death by fellow classmate at Gauteng school

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tazne van Wyk murder: Angry community members look to force way into court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 15:20
Disa Towers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Rea
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
BBC crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:13
The apology we never got - poem by Veronique Jephtas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Putting on a size 11 ballet shoe, and starting with ballet - at the age of 42.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas
Today at 17:05
Pangaker was a convicted criminal with an outstanding warrant of arrest - how & why was he released from prison?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Co-Ordinator at Civil Society Prison Reform Initiative
Today at 17:20
Judge President Dennis Davis delivers inaugural Social Justice Lecture at Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 17:46
Her Blues Trio in Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Durbanville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page - Musician
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Tazne van Wyk murder accused has 11 previous convictions, court hears The man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk is said to have a criminal record that stretches as far back as 1981. 21 February 2020 1:24 PM
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus. 21 February 2020 1:10 PM
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 21 February 2020 9:15 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus. 21 February 2020 1:10 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims The ANC MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa apologised to the EFF leader in the early hours of Friday morning. 21 February 2020 12:10 PM
'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!' CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto feels very strongly that Ramaphosa should apologise to Malema's wife Mantwa, not to Malema. 21 February 2020 9:55 AM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids Refilwe Moloto speaks to this week's Trailblazer, model, businesswoman and restaurateur, Mala Bryan. 21 February 2020 12:03 PM
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Pupil stabbed to death by fellow classmate at Gauteng school

21 February 2020 12:40 PM
by
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Steve Mabona
Pupil stabbed
Gauteng Education
Freedom Park Secondary School
A 14-year-old Freedom Park Secondary School pupil has been stabbed to death.

It's alleged that a fellow grade 10 pupil attacked the boy after school near their homes on Thursday.

The Gauteng Education Department says police are hunting the suspect who appears to be on the run.

RELATED: Cape learners warned that violence, crime and ill-discipline won't be tolerated

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona says the pupils were in the same class.

A total of 16 pupils have died at Gauteng schools this year.

We are told that these two learners, who are in the same class, might have had a squabble that was brewing.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education

We are at a loss for words.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


