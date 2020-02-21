Tazne van Wyk murder accused has 11 previous convictions, court hears
Moehydien Pangaker appeared in the Goodwood magistrates' court on Friday, where angry crowds of protesters and community members packed the courtroom and side entrances.
It's alleged that Pangaker snatched the eight-year-old when she went to a tuckshop across the road from her Elsies River home.
RELATED: Tazne van Wyk's aunt speaks: 'He must not come out of jail to do this again
Pangaker led detectives to a stormwater drain in Worcester where the girl's body was discovered.
Prosecutors told the court that the suspect had 11 convictions to his name, including culpable homicide and murder, reports EWN's Lizell Persens.
The 54-year-old, who has been out on parole, covered his face in the courtroom and showed visible signs of injury, according to Persens.
He entered the courtroom, he covered his face and pulled a black-stipped shirt over his head.Lizell Persens, EWN reporter
We heard that he has sustained several injuries whilst in police custody. There were visible bruises on his left wrist. He sustained injuries to his ribs, legs, arms and neck - so much so that he is having trouble standing up and sitting down.Lizell Persens, EWN reporter
RELATED: Govt's systemic failure is costing us our girl children, says community activist
Chaos broke outside the Goodwood magistrates' court as Elsies River community members expressed their anger and disgust at the little girl's murder.
The courtroom was packed. People in the passage [outside the courtroom] were banging on doors. Absolute chaos erupted. People are enraged.Lizell Persens, EWN reporter
Protesters and community members are calling for action and justice.Lizell Persens, EWN reporter
#TazneVanWyk Police keeping an eye on the crowd. LI pic.twitter.com/qaB8c3Oe0Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
#TazneVanWyk Chaos as community members try to force their way into court. LI pic.twitter.com/Mf8SPewM9O— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
The case has been postponed to April 17 for further investigation.
