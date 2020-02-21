Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday
Vilification of former president Jacob Zuma by the South African public and the stress of being in and out of court is the cause of his illness, says committed supporter Carl Niehaus.
He expects “thousands” of people to welcome Zuma back on Saturday when he returns from Cuba after reportedly receiving medical treatment for an unnamed condition.
WELCOME HOME PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA!— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 21, 2020
Tomorrow, Saturday, 22 February 2020, we will be welcoming @PresJGZuma back home. We will gather ar 10:00, tomorrow morning, at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) - International Arrivals. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2nV05nQBtl
Clement Manyathela asked Niehaus about Zuma’s return and whether he believes the President will be fit enough to finally have his day in court.
I’m there as a member of the Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Gauteng Support Group but I’m also very much there as a member of the African National Congress.Carl Niehaus
We’ve asked all the supporters to arrive no later than 10:00 am at OR Tambo International Airport.Carl Niehaus
He has responded positively to treatment… He’s been discharged from hospital…Carl Niehaus
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
