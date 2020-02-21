Streaming issues? Report here
I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration

21 February 2020 3:02 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Musician
Moonstruck
Jarrad Ricketts
Moonstruck 2020
After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.

Jarrad wowed the crowds as the headline act at CapeTalk's annual seaside festival at Clifton 4th Beach.

He says it's an awesome feeling creating music that can live on through people.

The Cape-Town born hitmaker says he's always thrilled by the idea that his music can be the soundtrack to someone's memories.

The SAMA-nominated artist is well known for his chart-topping track "Take Me To Your Heart", but often performs covers in addition to his own music.

When he's not on stage or in the studio, the singer-songwriter is a clothing designer. He's currently working on a unisex collection.

Jarrad opens up about his upbringing, influences, musical style, and journey so far.

You have got to understand your audience and who you are as an artist.

Jarrad Ricketts, musician

Outside of music, it's who you are that sells you. Music is an extension.

Jarrad Ricketts, musician

I've always aspired to showmanship.

Jarrad Ricketts, musician

I grew up in a musical home and my dad exposed me to Frank Sinatra and the concepts of the Rat Pack. We had great karaoke sessions at home and it was always the older music that popped up.

Jarrad Ricketts, musician

The beauty of creating is that we help someone's narrative and life. We paint pictures.

Jarrad Ricketts, musician

Check him out on Instagram for more details on where he's performing next.

Listen to the talented artist in conversation with Lester Kiwiet:


Share this:
Read More

