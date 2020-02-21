'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages'
Life is short. Have an affair.Ashley Madison slogan
Ashley Madison is not your typical dating site.
Founded in 2002, the Canadian service is marketed to people who are married or in a relationship but seeking a discreet affair.
“The infidelity economy is a trillion-dollar economy,” says Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer at Ashley Madison.
“You look at things like hotels, gifts, Valentine's Day and the day before that, Mistress Day. There's a lot of money in that space.”
Ashly Madison is not without its critics, as you may have guessed.
“Ashley Madison is a business built on the back of broken hearts, ruined marriages, and damaged families,” said Match.com co-founder Trish McDermott.
Also, the company was widely panned about five years ago when hackers exposed the data of millions of its customers.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Keable, asking him about his business and why more women are supposedly cheating than men.
Most people’s understanding of infidelity comes from power structures such as religion, government and family that inform you incorrectly…Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
… People always assume its men who are cheating, but who are they cheating with? There’s a misogynistic undertone that says good married women aren’t doing this. That is inherently wrong. Globally, there’s one active female account for every active male account. In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account.Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
We’re helping people have a better affair, a successful affair… an undiscovered affair… an opportunity to limit the amount of digital lipstick…Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
Why do we say sleeping with someone else is going to damage my relationship? It’s a viewpoint, not necessarily a truth…Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
I can’t tell you how many times I hear women say they’re now a better mother, lover and wife because of their affairs… Married women don’t come to us for emotional needs… they come because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages…Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
