Home

Residents of Disa Towers stuck without lift for at least another week

21 February 2020 4:50 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
building
tenants
apartments
Disa Towers
Disa Park
elevator
lift
The elevators for two of the Disa Park apartment buildings were shut down due to safety concerns some time ago.

Tenants living in the two affected towers in Disa Park complex, Tamboerskloof, will have to wait at least another week before the elevators are fully operational.

The 17-storey buildings have been without functioning elevators after a decision was taken to shut them down as a precautionary measure.

The elevator shutdown has had a negative impact on the elderly, disabled and those who are unfit to take the stairs.

A CapeTalk listener alleges that some wheel-chair bound residents have not left their apartments in two weeks.

Two of the three infamous Disa Towers. Image: Hotels.com

Timelines

Fiona Dimio, the property manager appointed on behalf of the Disa Park Body Corporate, explains that management has had to find a new maintenance service provider qualified to repair the lifts.

In the best-case scenario, Dimio says a maintenance team will be deployed on Tuesday 25 February and will complete the work within five days, by next week Sunday (1 March).

In the worst-case scenario, Dimio says a maintenance team will only arrive on Monday 2 March to complete the work after five days, by Saturday 7 March.

That's in two weeks' time.

The lifts are very old and there are not that many lift companies that are capable of bringing them back to service that have the necessary qualifications.

Fiona Dimio, Property Portfolio Manager - Disa Park Body Corporate

We are doing our best with a very unfortunate situation at this time.

Fiona Dimio, Property Portfolio Manager - Disa Park Body Corporate

We noted some concerns. There were too may lift stoppages. A lift inspector immediately made the decision to shut the lifts down.

Fiona Dimio, Property Portfolio Manager - Disa Park Body Corporate

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


