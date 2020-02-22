[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's moving 'Homeless' tribute to Joseph Shabalala

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 2, in honour of the revered isicathamiya musician.

He died at a Pretoria hospital last Tuesday at the age of 78.

RELATED: Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru

We stand on your shoulders:

The world-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir dedicated a moving tribute to the late, great Shabalala with a rendition of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's "Homeless":

Baba Joseph Shabalala we stand on your shoulders and your music will live forever. 🙏🏾❤️ Lala ngoxolo Baba #JosephShabalala pic.twitter.com/f2g52GDt1J — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) February 11, 2020

Shabalala's funeral service will be held on Saturday at the AG Magubane Stadium in his home town, Ladysmith.