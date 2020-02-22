[WATCH LIVE] Joseph Shabalala's funeral service underway in Ladysmith

The revered isicathamiya musician was accorded a special official funeral, category 2, by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president ordered all flags to be flown at half-mast until the evening of 22 February.

Shabalala died in a Pretoria hospital on 11 February at the age of 78.

He will be laid to rest in his KwaZulu-Natal home town, in the Ladysmith Cemetery.