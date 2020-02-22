Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters
Former president Jacob Zuma is back in South Africa, after receiving treatment in Cuba for an undisclosed illness.
Dressed in a suit and shades, he was met at OR Tambo International Airport by hundreds of supporters. EWN reports these included former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association's Kebby Maphatsoe.
#ZumaArrival Supra says “He’s a President not former President...” @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/wLlQDOBBsT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2020
A warrant of arrest was issued after Zuma failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court at his corruption trail earlier in February and the judge questioned the validity of the sick note provided by his lawyer.
RELATED: 'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
The arrest warrant will kick in if the former president is not present for his next scheduled appearance on May 6.
Interviewed on CapeTalk on Friday, Carl Niehaus of the Gauteng RET President Zuma Support Group said the stress of being in and out of court, along with vilification by the SA public, is the cause of Zuma's ill-health.
