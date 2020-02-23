No load shedding expected on Sunday says Eskom
Eskom's announced load shedding is suspended for Sunday, after power cuts had been scheduled to resume at 8 am.
This is thanks to the successful return of a unit and adequate emergency reserves. Two more units are expected to return later in the day.
However, the power utility warns that the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.
"The possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the generation system performance during the course of the day."
