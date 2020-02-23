[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has been described as having one of the most beautiful lyric soprano voices of her generation.
Since making her name at Covent Garden in 1971 in the role of the Countess in The Marriage of Figaro, the New Zealand star has performed at all the major international opera houses and concert halls in the world
Now, after an absence of more than two decades, she's headed for South Africa and the Mother City.
Te Kanawa last visited the country in 1995 for the Rugby World Cup. (She was the first singer to perform the RWC anthem World In Union, in 1991.)
That was a big high point of my life, just to be in Africa or South Africa, and then the whole rugby thing. It's a disease in New Zealand as you know... You only talk rugby in New Zealand.Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
I'm so excited to be coming down to Cape Town. I'm only two nights away now!Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
Te Kanawa now focuses on training young talent and that is the main reason for her visit to Cape Town.
She'll be presenting a master class for opera students at the Baxter Theatre and leading a workshop at Artscape for pupils from Phandulwazi High School in Khayelitsha.
The celebrated soprano will also be featured in a conversation event co-hosted by Africa Melane at the Fugard Theatre.
I am the patron of the Cardiff Singer of the World and we're getting South African singers coming to that competition... There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa.Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
Hearing these singers coming up, I want them to be the best and do the best... I want to see how they're being taught and what I can do to help encourage them.Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
Te Kanawa is humble about her own stunning success:
Even when I look back now, I think 'Oh gosh, who is that!'.Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
It's one of those things - fate takes over somehow or your destiny takes over, hopefully. Sometimes it works for some people, sometimes it doesn't and I happen to be in the lucky channel.Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
The Kiri Te Kanawa event at the Fugard Theatre on 29 February is sold out, but there are still seats for the master class at the Baxter Theatre on 3 March.
Tickets are available from Webtickets.
Hear more about Te Kanawa's life and career in the audio below:
More from Local
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth'
As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead.Read More
No load shedding expected on Sunday says Eskom
Load shedding has been suspended for Sunday, but the system remains 'unpredictable'.Read More
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters
Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome.Read More
Tazne van Wyk's alleged killer had been 'watching' her school for a week
The SAHRC's Chris Nissen has been in close contact with the van Wyk family and says parole regulations must be reviewed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Joseph Shabalala's funeral service underway in Ladysmith
The music icon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder is being laid to rest in his home town in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's moving 'Homeless' tribute to Joseph Shabalala
The Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder will be laid to rest in Ladysmith on Saturday.Read More
I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration
After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.Read More
Tazne van Wyk murder accused has 11 previous convictions, court hears
The man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk is said to have a criminal record that stretches as far back as 1981.Read More
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday
Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages'
“In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account,” says Ashley Madison’s Paul Keable.Read More
Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids
Refilwe Moloto speaks to this week's Trailblazer, model, businesswoman and restaurateur, Mala Bryan.Read More
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld
Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution.Read More
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.Read More
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.Read More
W Cape suicides more prevalent among 20 to 30-year-olds - report
W Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report released this week shows province has highest prevalence of mental illness in country.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction
Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US.Read More
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.Read More
More from Entertainment
I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration
After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.Read More
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.Read More
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz
Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far.Read More
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe
Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?Read More
Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru
The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria.Read More
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA
The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?
The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram.Read More
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch
The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.Read More