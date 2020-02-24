702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains

702 has beaten CapeTalk this year and taken the crown as the Brain of Brains!

The final showdown between 702 and CapeTalk Dis-Chem Brain of Brains on Monday morning aired live on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto and saw a tight battle between 702's reigning Brain Owen Willcox and CapeTalk's Brain Matthew Vass.

The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker.

Listen to the showdown below: