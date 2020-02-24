702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains
702 has beaten CapeTalk this year and taken the crown as the Brain of Brains!
The final showdown between 702 and CapeTalk Dis-Chem Brain of Brains on Monday morning aired live on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto and saw a tight battle between 702's reigning Brain Owen Willcox and CapeTalk's Brain Matthew Vass.
The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker.
Listen to the showdown below:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop
OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.Read More
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'
"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.Read More
I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration
After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.Read More
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.Read More
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz
Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far.Read More
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe
Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?Read More
Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru
The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria.Read More
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA
The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire.Read More