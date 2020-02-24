Owen Willcox is the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of Brains!

The Dis-Chem Brain competition gives the brainiest of brains the opportunity to flex their muscles and not only win their share of R185 000, but be crowned the prestigious title of the Dis-Chem The Brain of Brains.

This year's competition saw everyone from property consultants and energy advisors to bankers and caterers enter to stand a chance of winning daily on-air executions, weekly mall executions, Dis-chem vouchers and the ultimate prize of a pretty R25 000.

Even little ones, from ages 8 to 12, got a chance at greatness by competing in Junior Brain - the winners of which walked away with a neat stash of gift vouchers.

The competition finale - the Brain of Brains round - took place this morning with Brain of 702 Owen Willcox and Brain of CapeTalk Matthew Vass going head to head on air.

Willcox gets a pep talk from Aki Anastasiou

The data analyst from Cape Town is no stranger to the competition - he won Brain of Brains two years ago! But the high pressure live studio environment can play its part - both contestants had a mediocre first round with 22 year old CapeTalk Brain winning by a narrow margin.

Matthew Vass winning Brain of CapeTalk over the weekend

Competitors went through a total of three rounds of questions which saw the Brain of 702 recover. That forced the competition into sudden death. With no clear winner emerging, the competition went on to a tie breaker - which the 41 year old engineer from Orchards eventually won on a strategic guess. Congratulations!

Jubilant Brain of 702 Owen Willcox hears that his tie breaker answer is most correct.

Watch this morning's round here...

This brain of 702 gives goosebumps!!!!! Wow. @Radio702 , can’t leave the car. — Jimmy Tembo (@JimmyJTembo) February 24, 2020

@Radio702 @CapeTalk #Dischem #702brain Congratulations Owen! Great comeback and victory for 702-land.



Commiserations to Matthew, who was a fantastic contestant.



That was nail-biting stuff! — Lazarus Perks (@skerplaz) February 24, 2020

Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness, and shouldn't be neglected. Answering trivia questions can help keep your brain sharp and also help to reduce your stress levels in a healthy and fun way. Mark Norton, Dis-Chem’s marketing manager

Mark Norton of Dis-Chem and 702's Bongani Bingwa flank Owen Willcox, the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of Brains.

