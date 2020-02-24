Owen Willcox is the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of Brains!

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week. 24 February 2020 5:49 PM
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issue... 24 February 2020 5:23 PM
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS). 24 February 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation. 24 February 2020 1:21 PM
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth' As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead. 23 February 2020 11:02 AM
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome. 22 February 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes. 24 February 2020 8:29 PM
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’ You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality. 24 February 2020 7:57 PM
Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight. 24 February 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Owen Willcox is the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of Brains!

24 February 2020 11:41 AM
by
The trivia series that has had Cape Town and Joburg audiences enthralled had to resort to sudden death to find its overall winner.

The Dis-Chem Brain competition gives the brainiest of brains the opportunity to flex their muscles and not only win their share of R185 000, but be crowned the prestigious title of the Dis-Chem The Brain of Brains.

This year's competition saw everyone from property consultants and energy advisors to bankers and caterers enter to stand a chance of winning daily on-air executions, weekly mall executions, Dis-chem vouchers and the ultimate prize of a pretty R25 000.

Even little ones, from ages 8 to 12, got a chance at greatness by competing in Junior Brain - the winners of which walked away with a neat stash of gift vouchers.

The competition finale - the Brain of Brains round - took place this morning with Brain of 702 Owen Willcox and Brain of CapeTalk Matthew Vass going head to head on air.

Willcox gets a pep talk from Aki Anastasiou

The data analyst from Cape Town is no stranger to the competition - he won Brain of Brains two years ago! But the high pressure live studio environment can play its part - both contestants had a mediocre first round with 22 year old CapeTalk Brain winning by a narrow margin.

Matthew Vass winning Brain of CapeTalk over the weekend

Competitors went through a total of three rounds of questions which saw the Brain of 702 recover. That forced the competition into sudden death. With no clear winner emerging, the competition went on to a tie breaker - which the 41 year old engineer from Orchards eventually won on a strategic guess. Congratulations!

Jubilant Brain of 702 Owen Willcox hears that his tie breaker answer is most correct.

Watch this morning's round here...

Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness, and shouldn't be neglected. Answering trivia questions can help keep your brain sharp and also help to reduce your stress levels in a healthy and fun way.

Mark Norton, Dis-Chem’s marketing manager

Mark Norton of Dis-Chem and 702's Bongani Bingwa flank Owen Willcox, the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of Brains.


This article first appeared on 702 : Owen Willcox is the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of Brains!


24 February 2020 11:41 AM
by

More from The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back!

brain-audience-2020jpg

[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?

19 February 2020 1:40 PM

Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain-winner-cape-town-3jpg

Barry Matthew trumps Brain of 702, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains

25 February 2019 8:18 AM

Dis-Chem #BrainofBrains sees Cape Town retaining their title in a well-contested battle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain-of-brains-shaunpng

Shaun Goodbrand brings Dis-Chem Brain of Brains title back to 702

27 February 2017 11:22 AM

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Shaun Goodbrand beat CapeTalk's Jason Petersen in a closely contested final round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soundcloud_thumb.png

VIP Brain edition: UK correspondents

9 February 2015 1:32 PM

Adam Gilchrist and Gavin Gray regularly update CapeTalk on the major stories in the UK, we see which knows South Africa best.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soundcloud_thumb.png

Brain of CapeTalk winners

9 February 2015 12:57 PM

Four quarter final winners will win R5 000 with the Brain of CapeTalk winner walking away with R15 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brain of Capetalk logo.png

VIP Brain edition: the DA take on the ANC

29 January 2015 2:00 PM

The Brain contest starts on Monday, as a teaser we asked the ANC's Shaka Sisulu to compete against the DA's John Steenhuisen

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

brain-of-brains-shaunpng

Shaun Goodbrand brings Dis-Chem Brain of Brains title back to 702

27 February 2017 11:22 AM

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Shaun Goodbrand beat CapeTalk's Jason Petersen in a closely contested final round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

Local

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining

24 February 2020 7:23 PM

Lesotho's ruling ABC party wants PM to step down, names successor

24 February 2020 7:17 PM

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

24 February 2020 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA