Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week. 24 February 2020 5:49 PM
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issue... 24 February 2020 5:23 PM
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS). 24 February 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation. 24 February 2020 1:21 PM
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth' As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead. 23 February 2020 11:02 AM
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome. 22 February 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes. 24 February 2020 8:29 PM
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’ You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality. 24 February 2020 7:57 PM
Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight. 24 February 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
World

Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash

24 February 2020 9:38 AM
by
Tags:
United Kingdom
Bank of England
UK
compost
Gavin Grey
Africa Melane
£20
polymer
"It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

The Bank of England is destroying R800 billion worth of £20 notes.

It is replacing the paper notes with new ones made from a polymer.

The old notes are being recycled and used as compost.

It’s the largest cash replacement in UK history.

The Bank of England used to, until 1990, burn old notes in a furnace to heat its building in London.

Africa Melane interviewed UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

They are going to compost them! Gardeners could end up spreading out millions of pounds on their gardens… It is quite a terrific thing… Two billion paper notes!

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

The new note is a rather smart effort featuring the well-known artist JMW Turner.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 8:07].

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


24 February 2020 9:38 AM
by
Tags:
United Kingdom
Bank of England
UK
compost
Gavin Grey
Africa Melane
£20
polymer

More from Business

john-smit-5825794.jpg

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

images-1jpg

‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’

24 February 2020 7:57 PM

You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tencent logo.jpg

Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna

24 February 2020 7:32 PM

Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-logojpg

Sasol shares down almost seven per cent

24 February 2020 7:11 PM

You could buy Sasol today at the same price as you could get it in 2006.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE.jpg

The JSE is a bumpy ride with serious ructions on world markets

24 February 2020 6:44 PM

It started in Asia, went through Europe today, through Africa, we felt it in South Africa....and into the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit-score-poor-healthy-personal-finances-money-debt-123rf

Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile

24 February 2020 11:31 AM

Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200221-winde-sopa-edjpg

Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

21 February 2020 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small business.jpg

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock market crash.jpg

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM

The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark-Cutifani-1.jpg

Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend

20 February 2020 7:18 PM

Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

landscape-mintjpg

Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing

17 February 2020 1:56 PM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berlin-apartments-Prenzlauer-Berg-district-building-Germany-123rf

Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs

14 February 2020 11:48 AM

Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions

10 February 2020 3:16 PM

What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

federer-nadal-match-in-africa-screengrab-rf-officialpng

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

8 February 2020 9:28 AM

A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cruise-shipjpg

No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says

7 February 2020 4:19 PM

Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man wearing protective mask health virus 123rflifestyle 123rf

How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide

7 February 2020 3:25 PM

This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-abel-quarentined-passenger-facebookjpg

UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama

7 February 2020 8:23 AM

David Abel has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics'

5 February 2020 6:51 PM

The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-legal-canadajpg

Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy

4 February 2020 2:29 PM

Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it

3 February 2020 3:53 PM

Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

Local

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining

24 February 2020 7:23 PM

Lesotho's ruling ABC party wants PM to step down, names successor

24 February 2020 7:17 PM

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

24 February 2020 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA