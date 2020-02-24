Court issues warrant of arrest for EFF leader Julius Malema

UPDATE: NPA: Arrest warrant for Julius Malema won't be effected until next court date

The East London Magistrates court has issued an arrest warrant for EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema failed to appear on Monday morning on a charge of firing a gun in public.

He faces five charges including illegal firearm possession and reckless endangerment.

EFF president Julius Malema outside Parliament on 13 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

As is standard practice when an accused person does not appear in court, a warrant of arrest was issued but that warrant won't be effected until the next appearance. Their absence in court was an arrangement that was made prior to them having to come to court. They won't be in court today. Luxolo Tyali, National Prosecuting Authority

The arrest warrant has been stayed until May 8, when Malema must appear in court.