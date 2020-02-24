Philosophy maintenance will be in full swing at the end of April - Eskom COO

The power utility is still in talks with the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) to assist with the maintenance drive, according to COO Jan Oberholzer.

Eskom is gradually conducting philosophy maintenance on its coal fleet, a model that will see generating units serviced in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance schedules.

RELATED: Eskom's maintenance drive not in full swing just yet, says COO

He explains maintenance, replacements and mid-life refurbishments will be conducted on each generating unit that is taken out.

We will be in full swing as at the end of April. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Eskom probe

Oberholzer is working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in an effort to bring crooked Eskom officials to book.

It's not limited to a certain group, the SIU is looking at everyone that's involved in wrongdoing, from the top to the bottom. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

There is progress. Some of the individuals out there that have been involved in wrong-doing should be getting very nervous at this point in time. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Listen to the weekly Eskom discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: