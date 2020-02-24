Philosophy maintenance will be in full swing at the end of April - Eskom COO
The power utility is still in talks with the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) to assist with the maintenance drive, according to COO Jan Oberholzer.
Eskom is gradually conducting philosophy maintenance on its coal fleet, a model that will see generating units serviced in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance schedules.
He explains maintenance, replacements and mid-life refurbishments will be conducted on each generating unit that is taken out.
We will be in full swing as at the end of April.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Eskom probe
Oberholzer is working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in an effort to bring crooked Eskom officials to book.
It's not limited to a certain group, the SIU is looking at everyone that's involved in wrongdoing, from the top to the bottom.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
There is progress. Some of the individuals out there that have been involved in wrong-doing should be getting very nervous at this point in time.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Listen to the weekly Eskom discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
