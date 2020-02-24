NPA: Arrest warrant for Julius Malema won't be effected until next court date

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week. 24 February 2020 5:49 PM
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issue... 24 February 2020 5:23 PM
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS). 24 February 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation. 24 February 2020 1:21 PM
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth' As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead. 23 February 2020 11:02 AM
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome. 22 February 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes. 24 February 2020 8:29 PM
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’ You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality. 24 February 2020 7:57 PM
Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight. 24 February 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NPA: Arrest warrant for Julius Malema won't be effected until next court date

24 February 2020 12:03 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
Julius Malema
NPA
Malema arrest warrant
Adrian Snyman
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) explains that the warrant will only be executed should Malema fail to appear on May 8.

The EFF leader was supposed to appear in the East London Magistrates court on Monday in connection with the discharge of a firearm in a public space.

RELATED: Court issues warrant of arrest for EFF leader Julius Malema

He and his co-accused Adrian Snyman face charges linked to allegedly discharging a rifle during the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

The NPA's Eastern Cape spokesperson Lukholo Tyali says Malema's attorney had approached the court to excuse himself from appearing.

WATCH: Did Julius Malema fire a rifle in public or was it a simulation?

Tyali explains that the arrest warrant is standard practice and a procedural requirement.

He stresses that the warrant for both accused will not be effected until their next court appearance on May 8.

They made arrangements. His attorney approached the court and asked for them to be excused.

Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

Today was meant to be a date when the State furnishes the defence with the contents of the docket.

Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

The court did excuse the two but, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act, a warrant of arrest had to be issued. But it will be stayed until the next court date [May 8].

Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

The attorney for the two gentlemen approached the magistrate in chambers and made the explanations there.

Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

The warrant had to be issued, but it won't be effected up until the next court appearance.

Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

He's facing a total of five counts including the illegal possession of a firearm and illegal discharging of a firearm in a public space.

Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

Listen to the update:


24 February 2020 12:03 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
Julius Malema
NPA
Malema arrest warrant
Adrian Snyman

More from Local

tap water.jpg

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

24 February 2020 5:49 PM

The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samwu-firefighters-goodwood-marchjfif

CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure

24 February 2020 5:23 PM

Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160407Cricket.jpg

Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert

24 February 2020 4:13 PM

The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kanya-cekeshe-studio-close-upjpg

Kanya Cekeshe: I was used as an example to silence voices within Fees Must Fall

24 February 2020 2:56 PM

Freed Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe says the State kept him in prison to make an example of him and stifle the movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rob-quintas-ballet-studiopng

Why Rob Quintas picked up his size 11 pointe shoes to fulfill his ballet dreams

24 February 2020 1:57 PM

When you think of a typical "ballet dancer", a bearded, 1.8 metre tall, 117kg middle-aged man is probably not what comes to mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Philosophy maintenance will be in full swing at the end of April - Eskom COO

24 February 2020 11:36 AM

Eskom's chief operating officer says the utility's maintenance programme will be in full effect in the next two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prison-uniform-inmate-pen-paper-ewn-youtube-screenshotjpg

Parole Board makes decisions based on conduct records and other reports - Dept

24 February 2020 11:08 AM

The Correctional Services Department says parole is only granted if the board is satisfied that the risk of re-offending is low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius Malema Sona 2020

Court issues warrant of arrest for EFF leader Julius Malema

24 February 2020 11:07 AM

Malema failed to appear in court on Monday morning on a charge of firing a gun in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dame-kiri-te-kanawa-residencyjpg

[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'

23 February 2020 12:58 PM

"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150609NeilAggett.jpg

Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth'

23 February 2020 11:02 AM

As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

Local

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining

24 February 2020 7:23 PM

Lesotho's ruling ABC party wants PM to step down, names successor

24 February 2020 7:17 PM

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

24 February 2020 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA