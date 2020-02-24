NPA: Arrest warrant for Julius Malema won't be effected until next court date

The EFF leader was supposed to appear in the East London Magistrates court on Monday in connection with the discharge of a firearm in a public space.

He and his co-accused Adrian Snyman face charges linked to allegedly discharging a rifle during the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

The NPA's Eastern Cape spokesperson Lukholo Tyali says Malema's attorney had approached the court to excuse himself from appearing.

Tyali explains that the arrest warrant is standard practice and a procedural requirement.

He stresses that the warrant for both accused will not be effected until their next court appearance on May 8.

They made arrangements. His attorney approached the court and asked for them to be excused. Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

Today was meant to be a date when the State furnishes the defence with the contents of the docket. Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

The court did excuse the two but, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act, a warrant of arrest had to be issued. But it will be stayed until the next court date [May 8]. Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

The attorney for the two gentlemen approached the magistrate in chambers and made the explanations there. Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

The warrant had to be issued, but it won't be effected up until the next court appearance. Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

He's facing a total of five counts including the illegal possession of a firearm and illegal discharging of a firearm in a public space. Lukholo Tyali, NPA Spokesperson - Eastern Cape

