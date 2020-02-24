[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week. 24 February 2020 5:49 PM
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issue... 24 February 2020 5:23 PM
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS). 24 February 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation. 24 February 2020 1:21 PM
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth' As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead. 23 February 2020 11:02 AM
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome. 22 February 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes. 24 February 2020 8:29 PM
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’ You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality. 24 February 2020 7:57 PM
Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight. 24 February 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Africa

[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills

24 February 2020 12:12 PM
by
Tags:
African elephants
CapeTalk Viral
This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park.

This video shows some impressive driving skills as the driver of the vehicle reversing back at a rapid pace to escape an angry elephant charge, while the tourists hang on for dear life.

Listen to the loud trumpeting of the stampeding elephant, as passengers continue to film on cell phones.

Watch the video below:


24 February 2020 12:12 PM
by
Tags:
African elephants
CapeTalk Viral

More from Lifestyle

high-speed-speedomter-driver-driving-motorist-road-rules-traffic-123rf

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

24 February 2020 1:44 PM

Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit-score-poor-healthy-personal-finances-money-debt-123rf

Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile

24 February 2020 11:31 AM

Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-ok-express-video-facebookpng

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

24 February 2020 10:17 AM

OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dame-kiri-te-kanawa-residencyjpg

[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'

23 February 2020 12:58 PM

"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

couple-affair-cheating-relationship-sex-lovers-man-woman-bed-123rf

'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages'

21 February 2020 2:32 PM

“In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account,” says Ashley Madison’s Paul Keable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mala-and-dollspng

Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids

21 February 2020 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to this week's Trailblazer, model, businesswoman and restaurateur, Mala Bryan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spekboom-in-tokai-parkjpg

Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld

20 February 2020 3:52 PM

Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jm-and-kkpng

[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?

20 February 2020 2:31 PM

John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

general-elections-London-UK-Flag-St Paul's cathedral-123rf

UK effectively shuts the door on most South Africans hoping to emigrate

20 February 2020 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scientist-chemicals-hazardous-materials-virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?

20 February 2020 9:36 AM

Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

andrewjpg

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution

18 February 2020 1:10 PM

To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenagers gossiping friendship 123rflifestyle 123rf

'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'

12 February 2020 11:29 AM

Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eqqbgmnxkaewh5bjfif

'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

9 February 2020 2:00 PM

Liesl Louw-Vaudran (ISS) is at the Addis Ababa summit where Ramaphosa assumed the AU chairmanship and was elected APRM chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby pangolin Menina

Why three pangolin species have moved closer to extinction

30 January 2020 4:40 PM

Humans are the only real predators that pangolins face, says wildlife specialist Nicci Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vanessa-nakate-facebookjpg

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM

WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel dos Santos

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

21 January 2020 11:49 AM

A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

Local

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining

24 February 2020 7:23 PM

Lesotho's ruling ABC party wants PM to step down, names successor

24 February 2020 7:17 PM

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

24 February 2020 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA