[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills
This video shows some impressive driving skills as the driver of the vehicle reversing back at a rapid pace to escape an angry elephant charge, while the tourists hang on for dear life.
Listen to the loud trumpeting of the stampeding elephant, as passengers continue to film on cell phones.
Watch the video below:
