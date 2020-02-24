Why Rob Quintas picked up his size 11 pointe shoes to fulfill his ballet dreams
But Rob Quintas is defying stereotypes and labels to live out his dream.
The amatuer ballerino recently penned a letter on News24 describing how ballet has been a journey in self-acceptance and overcoming stigmas.
He wanted to do ballet as a child, but says he could not pursue his dreams growing up, out of fear of being bullied.
In his thirties, he started flirting with the idea of giving ballet a try but he only took it up seriously when he turned 40.
Quintas, a local ward councillor in Cape Town, says growing older has allowed him to introspect and follow his true passions with confidence.
The 42-year old says while ballet is physically and mentally demanding, it has helped him to always strive to be better.
As I got into my thirties it was something that I wanted to explore, and actually do something that was for me - and have the confidence to do it.Rob Quintas
In your early thirties, you start doing the things that you've wanted to do.Rob Quintas
Ballet had been a passion and interest - something I'd always wanted to do as a boy.Rob Quintas
Since then, I've been giving it a lot of effort and relishing it.Rob Quintas
Life is an ongoing journey and we have to consistently strive to be better.Rob Quintas
I don't think you can put an age cap on reaching your ultimate form. It's a lifelong journey.Rob Quintas
Quintas is a ward councillor at the City of Cape Town, the DA Metro LGBTQIA+ chairperson and an amateur ballerino.
Listen to him chat with John Maytham on Afternoon Drive:
