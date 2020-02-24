Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE
Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) report released on Monday says there is forced and coerced sterilisation in public hospitals.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Commission for Gender Equality chair, Tamara Mathebula.
This is a gross human rights violation, but also a sexual and reproductive rights violation.Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality
This investigation is into allegations of coerced and forced sterilisation of about 48 women which we sampled in the two provinces of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality
She says the information they received from nurses and doctors is that people were given consent forms whether they wanted sterilisation.
But when we interviewed the complainants themselves they said they did not even know what they were signing...and some of them did not even understand what the cesarian section was about.Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality
She says the sterilisation was done at the same time as the cesarian section.
That part was not explained.Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality
Where to from here?
Mathebula says the report will be tabled with the national Department of health as well as the CGE's binding recommendations.
CGE will also meet with the Hospice Palliative Care Association Of South Africa (HPCA) and the South African Nursing Council.
All three institutions should tell us what is it that they are going to do to deal with the nurses and doctors involved in these cases of forced or coerced sterilisations.Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality
She says there are plans to meet with the health department and ask it to investigate this issue nationwide.
Listen to what the chair of the Gender Equality Commission has to say about its findings below:
More from Politics
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth'
As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead.Read More
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters
Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome.Read More
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday
Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims
The ANC MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa apologised to the EFF leader in the early hours of Friday morning.Read More
'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!'
CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto feels very strongly that Ramaphosa should apologise to Malema's wife Mantwa, not to Malema.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is engaging with the City of Cape Town after having found high E. coli levels in the water tested.Read More
Myeni finally appears in court, denies Zuma role in SAA board chair appointment
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies in her delinquincy case that she heard about Zuma's alleged role via media reports.Read More
[WATCH] Justice Minister Lamola lambastes Malema as power-hungry authoritarian
Ronald Lamola spoke in Parliament on Wednesday during the post-Sona debates and took aim at EFF's leader Julius Malema.Read More
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team
Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.Read More