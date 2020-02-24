Streaming issues? Report here
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE

24 February 2020 1:21 PM
by
Tags:
Sterilisation
GCE
Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation.

Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) report released on Monday says there is forced and coerced sterilisation in public hospitals.

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Commission for Gender Equality chair, Tamara Mathebula.

This is a gross human rights violation, but also a sexual and reproductive rights violation.

Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality

This investigation is into allegations of coerced and forced sterilisation of about 48 women which we sampled in the two provinces of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.

Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality

She says the information they received from nurses and doctors is that people were given consent forms whether they wanted sterilisation.

But when we interviewed the complainants themselves they said they did not even know what they were signing...and some of them did not even understand what the cesarian section was about.

Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality

She says the sterilisation was done at the same time as the cesarian section.

That part was not explained.

Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality

Where to from here?

Mathebula says the report will be tabled with the national Department of health as well as the CGE's binding recommendations.

CGE will also meet with the Hospice Palliative Care Association Of South Africa (HPCA) and the South African Nursing Council.

All three institutions should tell us what is it that they are going to do to deal with the nurses and doctors involved in these cases of forced or coerced sterilisations.

Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson - Commission for Gender Equality

She says there are plans to meet with the health department and ask it to investigate this issue nationwide.

Listen to what the chair of the Gender Equality Commission has to say about its findings below:


