Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

… I spoke to the then operations director for Johannesburg Metro, David Tembe, and he said it’s totally acceptable to warn people of cameras ahead of you… Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Have you ever flashed your high beam at oncoming cars to warn them about an upcoming roadblock or speed trap?

If traffic cops see you doing so, do they have the right to pull you over to hand you a fine?

Kieno Kammies interviewed Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa.

It is illegal to flash people because it amounts to indecent exposure. But flashing your lights at oncoming motorists to warn them of a speed trap ahead… is not specifically illegal. Although a number of traffic authorities have in the past arrested people… bringing charges of defeating the ends of justice… Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

There’s a Supreme Court judgment that categorically states that it does not amount to defeating the ends of justice… Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

Those law enforcement authorities [using “defeating the ends of justice” as justification] … have found themselves getting sued for unlawful arrest… Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.