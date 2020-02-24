‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’
Negotiation is not merely where people argue about prices or terms of a contract.
Negotiation with people happens every single day, in all kinds of situations.
One of the main reasons people are not enjoying the life they want is that most people are terrible at negotiating.
Negotiation is one of the most valuable skillsets you can possess today, no matter what you do for a living. Your mastery of these skills and techniques will cause you to excel in your career, your community and your relationships.
This is the drift of the book, written by Jan Potgieter, who tells The Money Show about the book tonight.
I think often the concept people have of negotiation is that it's something that happens at the United Nations or in a hostage situation.
But it is something that happens during the course of a normal day.Jan Potgieter, author
The principal of reciprocity really underpins human nature - we return to others the forms of behaviour that they exhibit towards us.
The way that you can get other people to do what you wish them to do, is to look out for their interest.Jan Potgieter, author
Listen to the entire book discussion below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’
More from Business Books
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea
From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.Read More
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.Read More
How to build a business you can sell
Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".Read More
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".Read More
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.Read More
How to start your own small business without much money
Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.Read More
How to get a tax refund from Sars
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of “How to get a SARS Refund”.Read More
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start
Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".Read More