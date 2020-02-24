Streaming issues? Report here
Business

‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’

24 February 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
business book
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’
jan potgieter
You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.

Negotiation is not merely where people argue about prices or terms of a contract.

Negotiation with people happens every single day, in all kinds of situations.

One of the main reasons people are not enjoying the life they want is that most people are terrible at negotiating.

Negotiation is one of the most valuable skillsets you can possess today, no matter what you do for a living. Your mastery of these skills and techniques will cause you to excel in your career, your community and your relationships.

This is the drift of the book, written by Jan Potgieter, who tells The Money Show about the book tonight.

I think often the concept people have of negotiation is that it's something that happens at the United Nations or in a hostage situation.

But it is something that happens during the course of a normal day.

Jan Potgieter, author

The principal of reciprocity really underpins human nature - we return to others the forms of behaviour that they exhibit towards us.

The way that you can get other people to do what you wish them to do, is to look out for their interest.

Jan Potgieter, author

Listen to the entire book discussion below.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Negotiation, your hottest currency'


24 February 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
business book
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’
jan potgieter

downloadpng


Malcolm Gladwell


Gavin Watson


Land-Pic-Site.jpg


Open for business


Income tax


Christo Wiese


Bracelets


taxjpg taxes


Profit interest yield growth


