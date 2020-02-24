On a day where markets around the world have fallen - there's almost nowhere safe to hide.

Patrick Mathidi, Head of Equity at Aluwani Capital Partners, shares with The Money Show his stock picks of the week.

It is a very dire situation out there - markets are still reeling about the coronavirus in terms of what it means for world economies. We have chosen gold, especially in a time of crisis. Anglogold in particular has done well. Patrick Mathidi, Head of Equity and Balanced Funds - Aluwani Capital Partners

Tencent is one of the few players likely to benefit from the fact that people are being held indoors on the back of this virus.

Also - sales figures end March are expected to run ahead and be their best in a while. Patrick Mathidi, Head of Equity - Aluwani Capital Partners

Moderna: It's a bit speculative.

They did get a grant to develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus. The race is on - there are other players too with deeper pockets, who are also trying to be first in the line. But the nice thing about these guys is, their study has entered phase two development. Phase two means they can start testing, and hopefully after that stage, their vaccine can then get approved, across the world. Patrick Mathidi, Head of Equity and Balanced Funds - Aluwani Capital Partners

Listen to the reasons for the three picks by clicking the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna