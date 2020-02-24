Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert
The Kenilworth man has served time in prison for child molestation and is apparently listed on the sex offenders register.
He was caught taking photographs of the schoolboys at a cricket match on Saturday and was escorted off the premises by police.
It's understood that the man has approached pupils and families in the southern suburbs offering extra art lessons and house-sitting services.
The police's Lieutenant Colonel Ruan Charl Brummer says the man appears to be using the same modus operandi that he used previously.
Brummer says he's concerned that the man may start grooming young boys again.
The police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit warned the headmaster at RBHS and a circular went out to the parents on Friday.
The man's name is not mentioned. However, several parents have identified him and posted images of him online.
On Monday, the headmaster at Bishops Diocesan College also issued a letter to parents cautioning them.
Brummer says although police have opened an inquiry, no formal complaint or case of sexual misconduct has been raised.
Convicted sex offenders listed on the sex offenders register are not allowed to approach or with with minors.
He's made contact with several boys and several families from Rondebosch Boys High School.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
He's offering extra-mural art classes to the boys as well as house-sitting services for the families.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
This is the same modus operandi that he had with his previous cases.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
He was spotted again at the school on Saturday, during a cricket match, taking photographs of the boys. He was politely escorted off the premises and told not to return.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
He was convicted previously and was released from prison in 2009. He spent time on probation but is off it now and is basically a free man.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
The information is that his name is appearing in the sexual offences register. We have not been able to confirm that.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
If his name does appear there, then he is not allowed to work with children or [be] where children congregate.Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer, SAPS officer
Parents have been asked to report any suspicious activity to Lt Col. Ruan Charl Brummer via email on lsfcs@saps.gov.za
Listen to the discussion on LegalTalk with Pippa Hudson:
